Tuesdays & Fridays trailer: This Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production venture looks like a sweet rom-com - EasternEye
Trending Now

Tuesdays & Fridays trailer: This Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production venture looks like a sweet rom-com


Tuesdays & Fridays poster (Photo from Bhansali Productions Instagram)
Tuesdays & Fridays poster (Photo from Bhansali Productions Instagram)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a great director and apart from directing movies, he also produces films. His next production venture is Tuesdays & Fridays which stars newcomers Anmol Thakeria Dhillon and Jhataleka.

A couple of days ago, the release date of the movie was announced, and today, the makers have released the trailer of the movie. Bhansali Productions took to Instagram to share the trailer with everyone.

They posted, “Tuesdays & Fridays • Official Trailer • Out Now Struck by cupid’s arrow only on #TuesdaysAndFridays💘 Trailer out now. Let love bloom in cinemas on 19th Feb @anmolthakeriadhillon @jhataleka @tarankahinka @tseries.official #Scipl #HiHatProductions.”



 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)



Well, the trailer is decent and the movie looks like a typical Bollywood rom-com with a touch of drama in it. Tuesdays & Fridays revolves around two characters who are dating each other, but there are some terms and conditions in their relationship. For example, they are only in a relationship on Tuesdays and Fridays, and other days of the week, they are just friends. It’s an interesting concept but let’s see how the movie turns out to be.

Tuesdays & Fridays marks the debut of Anmol Thakeria Dhillon and Jhataleka. Both the actors are looking confident in the trailer and we look forward to see them on the big screen. Anmol is the son of veteran actress Poonam Dhillon.



Directed by Taranveer Singh, Tuesdays & Fridays also stars Zoa Morani and Aashim Gulati. The movie is slated to release on 19th February 2021.










Most Popular

UK gives £1000 to employers to recruit new trainees

Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru joins the Oscars race

Boohoo may buy Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

UK unemployment rate highest since 2016



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×