UK rolls out royal welcome as Trump begins second state visit

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump began his unprecedented second state visit to Britain on Wednesday with a lavish welcome from King Charles and the royal family at Windsor Castle.

The visit opened with heir to the throne Prince William and his wife Catherine greeting Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, before King Charles and Queen Camilla joined them for a carriage procession through the grounds of Windsor Castle. A wreath was laid on the tomb of Queen Elizabeth, who died in 2022.

UK officials said the visit involves the largest military ceremonial welcome for a state visit in living memory, with 1,300 troops, 120 horses, a military band ceremony, and a flypast by US and British F-35 fighter jets alongside the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows display team.

Trump, who has often expressed admiration for the British monarchy, said on arrival: “A lot of things here warm my heart.” He described Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment, as “my friend.” Earlier this year, Trump had written on social media, “I Love King Charles.”

The day will conclude with a white-tie state banquet at Windsor Castle, where Trump and King Charles are expected to deliver speeches.

prime minister Keir Starmer will host Trump on Thursday at Chequers for talks on trade, investment, and international issues including Ukraine and Gaza.

Britain is seeking to deepen economic ties and build on a new technology pact covering AI, quantum computing, and civil nuclear energy. Microsoft has pledged 31 billion pounds ($42 billion) in UK investments.

“Basically, I’m there also on trade. They want to see if they can refine the trade deal a little bit. We made a deal, and it’s a great deal. And I’m into helping them,” Trump said before departing for Britain. “They’d like to see if they could get a little bit better deal, so we’ll talk to them.”

The visit comes at a time of political challenges for Starmer, who last week dismissed UK ambassador to Washington Peter Mandelson over links to the late Jeffrey Epstein. Trump has also been linked to the Epstein scandal, which he has called a “hoax.”

The issue resurfaced on Tuesday night when protesters projected images of Trump and Epstein onto Windsor Castle. Police said four people were arrested for malicious communications over what was described as an unauthorised projection stunt.

A large security operation is in place for the visit, with 1,600 officers deployed in London to manage planned protests.

Trump is the first US president and the first elected politician to be invited for two state visits by a British monarch.

