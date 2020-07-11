Trailer of Mira Nair’s BBC drama A Suitable Boy out

The trailer of Mira Nair’s much-awaited miniseries A Suitable Boy hit the internet on Saturday and quickly became a talking point on social media.

Based on acclaimed author Vikram Seth’s bestselling novel of the same name, the miniseries features Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, and Tanya Maniktala in principal characters. Mahira Kakkar, Rasika Dugal, and Ram Kapoor round off the cast.

Set against the backdrop of newly independent India, A Suitable Boy gives us a sneak peek into the life of Rupa Mehra who wishes to find a suitable boy for her 19-year-old daughter Lata, and Maan Kapoor and courtesan Saeeda Bai who are in a forbidden romantic relationship, frowned upon by the society and Kapoor’s father.

The miniseries marks the digital debut of seasoned Bollywood actress Tabu and newcomer Ishaan Khatter. When asked if it was easy romancing Tabu onscreen, Ishaan had earlier said on a chat show, “Because that person is Tabu, it really does half the job for you. I have said this before and I have said this in Dhadak as well, it is always easy for me to play the besotted lover. Because she is mesmerising, she is and especially in this character. I am really excited for people to see Saaeda Bai.”

Helmed by Mira Nair and written by Andrew Davies, A Suitable Boy has been shot across various locations in India, including Lucknow and Maheshwar.

The show marks Tabu’s reunion with filmmaker Mira after a long gap of 14 years. The two last worked together on the acclaimed 2006 drama The Namesake.

A Suitable Boy is scheduled for its grand premiere on July 26 on BBC One.