Tower Suites by Blue Orchid Hotels bags 2022 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

The award celebrates businesses that have received outstanding reviews from travellers around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

By: Shubham Ghosh

Tripadvisor on Friday (2) announced the Tower Suites hotel — one of the Blue Orchid Hotels group — as the 2022 Travellers’ Choice Award winner and one of the world’s best hotels, based on visitors’ reviews.

Despite the continuous challenges faced over the past year, Tower Suites by Blue Orchid Hotels consistently delivered outstanding and positive experiences to its guests.

Tony Matharu, chairman of Blue Orchid Hotels group, said, “At Blue Orchid Hotels we aim to demonstrate integrity, respect and courtesy to our valued guests and in our relationships with our partners and the wider community.

“Recognition by our visitors is a reward for those in our team who daily welcome our guests with the warmth and friendliness of an extended family. Our associates and our team take individual and collective pride in the recognition of our efforts as a world’s best hotel 2022 based on outstanding positive experiences.”

“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winners,” Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor, said.

“The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Travelers’ Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travelers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity,” she added.

Guests at the Tower Suites hotel can enjoy facilities and services now ranked as some of the very best in the world, from the 273 elegant suites — each offering independent living with fully equipped kitchens and lounges together with luxurious bathrooms and sumptuous bedrooms, whilst having access to the myriad facilities and services of a luxury 5-star hotel — all in a spectacular central London location.

Recognising the burgeoning trend for independent living and personal space, Tower Suites is perfect for any length of stay or purpose whether for business or leisure, with its luxury spa, choice of restaurants and bars, workspaces, lounges, state-of-the-art meeting and events centre, and the spectacular The Skyline London roof garden and terrace.

To experience Tower Suites visit: https://www.blueorchid.com/en/hotels/gb/london/london-tower-suites