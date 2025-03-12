Tower Hamlets landlords fined £90K for overcrowded flat linked to fatal fire

TWO Tower Hamlets landlords have been ordered to pay more than £90,000 after cramming up to 23 people into a small two-bedroom flat licensed for just three residents.
Sofina Begum, 52, and Aminur Rahman, 55, were sentenced at Snaresbrook crown court last Thursday (6) for multiple housing offences related to their fourth-floor property in Maddocks House, Shadwell.
A fatal fire broke out at the overcrowded flat on March 5, 2023, claiming the life of 41-year-old tenant Mizanur Rahman, the court heard. The blaze was caused by a faulty lithium-ion e-bike battery being charged at the time.
Begum received the heavier penalty, and was ordered to pay a £10,000 fine, £2,000 in prosecution costs, a £2,000 victim surcharge, and a confiscation order of £78,049 for profits made from illegal activities.
Her co-defendant, Rahman, was fined £2,000 with an £800 victim surcharge and a nominal confiscation order of £1.01p.
Tower Hamlets council said the pair previously pleaded guilty to nine charges under the Housing Act 2004, including allowing dangerous overcrowding, failing to comply with licensing conditions, not conducting required safety inspections, lacking a valid gas safety certificate, and failing to provide documentation requested by the council.
Tower Hamlets executive mayor Lutfur Rahman condemned the landlords’ actions, saying, “It is completely unacceptable that some landlords continue to exploit tenants by allowing overcrowding, flouting essential safety regulations, and putting people’s lives at risk.”
He added: “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family and friends of Mizanur Rahman, who tragically lost his life in the fire, and with all those affected by this devastating incident.”
The prosecution forms part of the council’s broader crackdown on rogue landlords.
In April 2024, the council extended its additional licensing scheme for houses in multiple occupation to previously excluded areas including Weavers, Whitechapel, and Spitalfields and Banglatown.
The council reported it has helped 299 renters living in unlicensed properties claim back over £1.4 million in rent repayment orders.