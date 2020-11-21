Torbaaz trailer: This Sanjay Dutt starrer looks like an interesting film

Murtuza Iqbal







Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri starrer Torbaaz has been in the pipeline for the past couple of years. The film was reportedly slated to release last year. However, now, like many other movies, Torbaaz will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Netflix.

Today, the makers have released the trailer of the movie. Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to share the trailer with his fans.

He posted, “Torbaaz – Official Trailer It’s when good people do nothing that the bad guys win! #Torbaaz, premiering 11 December, only on @netflix_in. @nargisfakhri @rahuldevofficial @ramitts @rajuchadhawave @girish_malik @puneetbbl.”







Torbaaz is about a man who decides to teach cricket to kids who are in a refugee camp in Afghanistan. The trailer of the film is interesting, and Sanjay Dutt fits the role perfectly. Rahul Dev leaves a mark in the trailer, but Nargis Fakhri is hardly there in it.

Sports films are nothing new in Bollywood. Just a few days ago, we saw Chhalaang which was also a sports film and a story of an underdog. But what makes Torbaaz different is that it gets terrorism and cricket in one film together.







Well, the trailer is good, but let’s hope that the film also turns out to be nice. Also, Sanjay Dutt fans were disappointed with Sadak 2, so it will be interesting to see if Torbaaz will be able to impress them or not.

Directed by Girish Malik, Torbaaz will start streaming on Netflix on 11th December 2020.





