Top three summer tops for your wardrobe

Cos linen bustier top (£69)

By: Neelam

SUMMER is in full swing, and you might be wondering how to easily refresh your wardrobe for the new season. So here is my run down of three perfect summer must have tops in your wardrobe.

The waistcoat: Waistcoats are everywhere right now and if you’re in luck you might be able to get your hands on one. They can be beautifully styled as a single piece or found in a cute co-ord. From pinstripes to denim and linen, the style variations are endless. The tailored waist creates a beautiful shape, and the v-neckline helps open up the chest area and draw the eye down the centre.

Play around with how you button the piece and what you pair on the bottom from jeans to wide legs trousers or a denim maxi skirt. And the extra bonus is that they can easily be layered with your favourite blouse or tee for those slightly colder days and added interest in your outfit.

The linen shirt: The ultimate summer staple. I own a few linen shirts in varying colours. They are often my go to layering piece for the warmer weather and can easily double as swimwear covers. The beauty is that they can be worn in a smart way or dressed down with your favourite denim shorts. Available in 100 per cent linen or a linen blend you’ll be sure to find the perfect style for you.

I would recommend going for a good fit, not too oversized and something that can be styled with open buttons, with a tuck at the waist or a simple tie front.

The bandeau or bustier: My all-time crush at the moment is the bandeau. I love the clean line, open shoulder and definition it creates. With the warmer weather, it’s time to get your shoulders out with the piece of the season. A style that doesn’t go out of fashion and can be worn in so many ways. Who does this style work for? The horzontal detail across the shoulder line can help balance the lower half of the body and create interest to draw the eye up. So, if you feel like you have a broader lower body this can be the perfect style. Or maybe you have a beautiful shoulder line that deserves to be shown off. Then this is the piece for you. My favourite styles at the moment come in a structured linen. The trick to getting this right is investing in the best strapless bra to ensure that everything stays in place.

So which is your favourite for the summer season?

Neelam MistryThaker is a fashion expert, personal stylist, and style coach. Visit Instagram: @ NeelamPersonalStylist, Facebook: Neelam Personal Stylist and www. neelam personal stylist.com