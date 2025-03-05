Top Indian dishes taking over the UK

In the UK, a new wave of Indian-inspired comfort food takes over kitchens, restaurants, and street food stalls. From Keema toasties to Butter Chicken Biryani, these dishes blend nostalgia with innovation, offering a taste of home-cooked flavors in fresh and exciting ways.
So, what’s driving this trend? A mix of cultural nostalgia, global fusion, and a craving for bold, hearty flavors. Let’s take a closer look at how these Indian-inspired comfort dishes are making their way onto British plates.
1. Keema toasties: The desi grilled cheese
Keema Toastiesistock
Grilled cheese sandwiches have always been a go-to comfort food, but add an Indian twist, and you get Keema toasties, a crispy, buttery toast stuffed with spiced potato, masala cheese, and hot chutneys.
A staple in Punjabi households, the dish is often associated with childhood memories of quick snacks made with leftover aloo sabzi (potato curry) or paneer. Now, UK cafés and street food vendors are reinventing it with:
• Desi-style fillings like butter chicken, spiced paneer, or keema (minced meat).
• Melty, gooey cheese blends combine cheddar with Indian favorites like Amul cheese.
• Tamarind and mint chutneys for a tangy kick.
The beauty of keema toasties? They hit all the right notes: crispy, cheesy, and packed with comforting spice.
2. Masala mac and cheese: A spiced-up classic
Masala Mac and CheeseiStock
Mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. But for those who grew up with garam masala, green chilies, and butter-drenched rotis, the classic version can sometimes feel a little plain. Enter masala mac and cheese, a fusion dish that’s rich, indulgent, and full of spice.
The UK food scene has embraced this twist by adding:
• Tandoori-seasoned breadcrumbs for a smoky crunch.
• Masala-infused béchamel sauce, where cumin, coriander, and red chili powder add depth.
• Paneer chunks or crispy fried onions for an Indian-inspired topping.
It’s creamy, nostalgic, and full of warmth. It's exactly what comfort food should be.
3. Butter chicken biryani: Two icons in one bowl
Butter Chicken BiriyaniiStock
If there’s one dish that defines Indian comfort food, it’s biryani. And if there’s one dish that defines rich, creamy indulgence, it’s butter chicken. Put them together, and you get butter chicken biryani, a trend that’s taking the UK by storm.
This dish fuses:
• The spicy, fragrant rice of traditional biryani.
• The creamy, buttery goodness of classic butter chicken.
• A charred tandoori finish, sometimes with crispy fried onions or a drizzle of saffron.
A deeply comforting dish, layered with flavors, and perfect for cozy nights in.
4. The rise of tandoor cooking
Tandoori ChickeniStock
Beyond individual dishes, there’s a growing love for tandoor cooking in the UK. Once reserved for Indian restaurants, tandoor ovens are now being used in home kitchens and street food stalls.
Why?
• Smoky, charred flavors give food an irresistible depth.
• The high heat seals in juices, making everything from tandoori chicken to naan incredibly tender.
• It’s versatile; you can cook meats, veggies, breads, and even paneer with ease.
UK food markets are seeing a rise in tandoori-inspired street food, from spicy lamb skewers to naan pizzas and even tandoori cauliflower steaks for a plant-based twist.
What’s driving this comfort food trend?
A few key factors are fueling the rise of Indian-inspired comfort food in the UK:
• Nostalgia for home-cooked flavors: For the South Asian community, these dishes bring back memories of childhood meals and family gatherings.
• Fusion food’s growing popularity: British diners love creative takes on classic dishes, and Indian flavors add excitement to familiar comfort foods.
• The rise of casual dining and street food: More people are choosing quick, comforting, and flavorful meals over formal dining, making Indian fusion a perfect fit.
The UK’s comfort food scene is evolving, and Indian flavors are at the heart of it. From keema toasties to butter chicken biryani, these dishes offer the warmth and nostalgia of home-cooked meals while embracing new and exciting twists.
So the next time you crave comfort food, why not spice it up with a little masala? Whether it’s a tandoori-grilled treat or a cheesy, buttery fusion dish, there’s something undeniably heartwarming about Indian-inspired comfort food. It’s nostalgic, satisfying, and always full of flavor.