Val Kilmer, Hollywood icon and 'Top Gun' star, dies at 65 after years of health struggles

Val Kilmer, the celebrated actor known for his roles in Top Gun, Batman Forever, and The Doors, has passed away at the age of 65. His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed that he died of pneumonia on April 1 in Los Angeles. Though he had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, he had since recovered, though the illness had a significant impact on his voice and career.

Kilmer was a versatile performer who made his mark in Hollywood with a mix of blockbuster hits and critically acclaimed roles. Born in Los Angeles in 1959, Kilmer’s passion for acting led him to the prestigious Juilliard School, where he became one of its youngest-ever students. His career began with comedic roles in Top Secret! (1984) and Real Genius (1985), but he soon transitioned to more intense characters, firming his reputation as a serious actor. His performances in Tombstone (1993) as Doc Holliday and Heat (1995) alongside Al Pacino and Robert De Niro further showcased his talent and range.

Val Kilmer at the peak of his career, captivating audiences with his performances Getty Images





However, Kilmer’s career was not without challenges. His reputation for being demanding on set led to clashes with directors, and his decision to leave the Batman franchise after one film puzzled many. However, he continued to take on compelling roles, including in The Saint (1997) and The Prince of Egypt (1998), where he voiced both Moses and God.

Fans pay tribute to Val Kilmer after his passing at 65 Getty Images





His battle with throat cancer significantly altered his ability to speak, forcing him to step away from mainstream Hollywood for years. However, he made a powerful return in Top Gun: Maverick (2022), where his character, Iceman, was given an emotional farewell alongside Tom Cruise. The scene was widely regarded as a touching tribute to Kilmer’s legacy.

Remembering Val Kilmer: A star whose legacy lives on Getty Images





Tributes have poured in from Hollywood figures and fans alike. Director Michael Mann remembered Kilmer’s “brilliant variability,” while actors like Josh Gad and James Woods praised his impact on cinema.

The legendary actor Val Kilmer in one of his most iconic roles Getty Images





Beyond acting, Kilmer was also an artist and writer, releasing his memoir I'm Your Huckleberry in 2020. His 2021 documentary Val offered an intimate look at his life, showcasing his love for storytelling despite the health struggles he faced.

Hollywood loses a true legend—remembering Val Kilmer Getty Images





Val Kilmer leaves behind an unforgettable cinematic legacy, one that spans genres and generations. His power to captivate audiences, even in silence, proves that his influence will endure far beyond the screen.