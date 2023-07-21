‘Top Chef’: Kristen Kish replaces host Padma Lakshmi for season 21

The announcement comes a little more than a month after longtime host Lakshmi announced she was leaving the series after 17 years.

Chef Kristen Kish (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Kristen Kish, the winner of season 10, will replace Lakshmi as the new host of the cooking competition for season 21. She will join Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons at the judges’ table for Season 21, which takes place in Wisconsin.

“Top Chef is where I started my journey — first as a competing chef, then a guest judge and now as host, I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand,” Kish, 39, said in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home,” she added.

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Senior Vice President Ryan Flynn said, “Kristen Kish represents everything that makes ‘Top Chef’ incredibly special. She’s an acclaimed chef and her experience as a cheftestant, winner and judge, alongside her culinary curiosity, makes Kristen the perfect host for the next chapter of ‘Top Chef’ as we take on a new region of the country we haven’t explored.”

Wisconsin governor Tony Evers said, “We are honored to be able to welcome ‘Top Chef’ to Wisconsin for its upcoming season. We’re proud to be known here for our rich food culture, talented chefs, and exceptional local ingredients. I know our diverse culinary traditions will help inspire the participants, captivate viewers and showcase all of the great things Wisconsin has to offer.”

