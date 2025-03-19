Skip to content
Top 6 life-changing young adult books for 2025

These releases represent a diverse range of genres, themes, and perspectives, offering young readers the chance to see themselves reflected in the pages

Must-Read Young Adult Books That Will Change Your Life in 2025

Young adult literature continues to evolve, these novels stand out as transformative reads

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 19, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
The world of young adult fiction has always been a space where readers can lose themselves in magical realms, gripping mysteries and thought-provoking stories. A wave of new releases is pushing the boundaries even further, delivering narratives that challenge societal norms, explore identity, and engage with themes of power, justice, and resilience. These novels not only entertain but also encourage readers to reflect on their own lives and the world around them.

Here, we explore six standout books that offer young readers a fresh perspective on life.

1. "The Memory Thieves" by Dhonielle Clayton


Must-Read Young Adult Books That Will Change Your Life in 2025Genre: Young adult / FantasyAmazon.co.uk


Dhonielle Clayton’s The Memory Thieves presents a chilling future where memories can be harvested, bought, and sold. This concept allows Clayton to delve deep into themes of autonomy and identity, as the protagonist begins to unravel the secrets surrounding her past. With a gripping plot and a richly imagined world, the novel raises questions about who controls our narratives and how much power we have over our own stories. For young readers, it serves as a reminder that our memories, our experiences, and our choices shape who we are, and giving up that control can have devastating consequences.

The exploration of rebellion against a system that commodifies personal experiences makes The Memory Thieves a timely read, tapping into contemporary debates around data privacy, autonomy, and the growing influence of technology in our lives.

2. "A Tall Dark Trouble" by Vanessa Montalban


Must-Read Young Adult Books That Will Change Your Life in 2025Genre: Young adult / Fantasy / Historical FictionAmazon.co.uk


Set across two timelines,1980s Cuba and present-day Miami, Vanessa Montalban’s A Tall Dark Trouble offers a spellbinding tale of Cuban witches and family secrets. The novel weaves magic with the harsh realities of political oppression and cultural displacement, forcing its protagonists to confront their heritage while grappling with the legacies of their ancestors.

What makes this novel stand out is its seamless blend of historical fiction and fantasy, offering readers a captivating exploration of how the past can shape our present identities. By setting the novel across two contrasting time periods, Montalban challenges readers to reflect on the way culture, history, and justice intersect, particularly in the context of marginalised communities. A Tall Dark Trouble is more than just a fantasy novel, it’s an exploration of identity and belonging that resonates deeply in today’s world.

3. "Lucha of the Night Forest" by Tehlor Kay Mejia


Must-Read Young Adult Books That Will Change Your Life in 2025Genre: Young adult / FantasyAmazon.co.uk


In Lucha of the Night Forest, Tehlor Kay Mejia brings readers into a dangerous, magical world where Lucha must face difficult choices to save her sister. The novel combines fast-paced action with a thoughtful exploration of themes like sacrifice, resilience, and survival.

Young readers will find themselves reflecting on their own moral compasses as they follow Lucha’s journey. The idea of how far someone is willing to go for the people they love challenges the reader to consider what they would do in similar situations. Mejia’s lyrical prose and strong character development make this a must-read for those seeking both heart-pounding action and deep emotional engagement.

4. "Venom & Vow" by Anna-Marie McLemore & Elliott McLemore

Must-Read Young Adult Books That Will Change Your Life in 2025Genre: Young adult / Fantasy / LGBTQ+Amazon.co.uk


In Venom & Vow, Anna-Marie and Elliott McLemore deliver a unique fantasy novel that centres on two transgender characters in a world filled with war, romance, and medieval politics. The novel addresses themes of gender identity, belonging, and the fight for personal transformation, offering a nuanced portrayal of characters who are navigating both external battles and internal struggles.

Venom & Vow provides a rare opportunity to see transgender protagonists not just as side characters, but as the heroes of their own stories. The novel’s beautiful blend of fantasy and identity creates a world that feels both deeply familiar and refreshingly new. It’s a perspective-changing read, especially for readers exploring their own gender identities and those seeking to understand diverse experiences.

5. "Queen of the Tiles" by Hanna Alkaf

Must-Read Young Adult Books That Will Change Your Life in 2025Genre: Young Adult / Contemporary / MysteryAmazon.co.uk


Though released in late 2023, Hanna Alkaf’s Queen of the Tiles continues to make waves in 2024 as a standout novel in the young adult mystery genre. Blending the competitive world of Scrabble with a thrilling murder mystery, the story follows a young girl investigating her best friend’s suspicious death. Alkaf expertly explores grief, mental health, and the complexities of friendship, offering young readers a thoughtful exploration of how we process loss.

This novel challenges readers to think about the masks we wear in public and the hidden struggles we face in private. It’s a compelling reminder that everyone is fighting battles others may not see, making it a powerful read for those grappling with their own grief or mental health challenges.

6. "Night in Question" by Kathleen Glasgow & Liz Lawson

Must-Read Young Adult Books That Will Change Your Life in 2025Genre: Young adult / Mystery / ThrillerAmazon.co.uk


As a sequel to The Agathas, Night in Question continues the gripping murder mystery that captured readers’ imaginations in the first instalment. Set in the elite world of private high schools, this novel explores privilege, justice, and the search for truth in a world that often values appearances over substance.

For young readers, Night in Question is not just a thrilling whodunit—it’s a call to think critically about the systems of power and privilege that shape our society. The novel encourages readers to question authority, seek justice, and fight for what’s right, even when the odds are stacked against them.

