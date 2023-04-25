Top 5 Indian web series adopted from foreign shows

By: Mohnish Singh

Remakes and adaptations have always been very popular in the Indian entertainment industry, especially in Bollywood. While Bollywood has been remaking films from other countries since its beginning, we have now also seen some fine adaptations of foreign shows in the last couple of years. Today we bring you the top Indian web series that have been adapted from foreign shows.

1. Citadel

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is set to lead the cast of the Indian installment of the upcoming American science fiction action thriller television series Citadel, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles and premieres on April 28 on Amazon Prime Video. The Indian production is led by the creator duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

2. Aarya

Headlined by well-known actress and former beauty pageant winner Sushmita Sen, Aarya is the official remake of the successful Dutch drama series titled Penoza, created by Pieter Bart Korthuis and Diederik van Rooijen. The show revolves around a daring woman who goes all out to avenge the murder of her husband. After two successful seasons, Aarya returns with season 3 this year only on Disney+ Hotstar.

3. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is the official remake of the successful British psychological crime thriller television series Luther and marked the streaming debut of leading Bollywood star Ajay Devgn. Devgn earned rave reviews for his intense performance in the show.

4. The Night Manager

As the title aptly suggests, The Night Manager is the official remake of the popular British series of the same name. The remake stars Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur who stepped into the shoes of Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston, respectively. Initially planned as an 8-episode season, the makers later decided to release in 2 parts with 4 episodes each. The second part of the series comes out in June 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

5. Hostages

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, Hostages is a remake of an Israeli series of the same name. The show starred Tisca Chopra and Ronit Roy in lead roles and followed a doctor whose family gets taken hostage and will only be spared if she kills her patient, a well-known politician. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.