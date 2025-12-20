Tom Holland finishes 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' after concussion delays and major MCU comeback

Highlights:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finished filming after a four-month shoot.

Destin Daniel Cretton posted a long thank-you note and photos with Tom Holland.

Production paused briefly after Holland suffered a concussion.

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Mark Ruffalo are among the returning cast.

The film is scheduled for a global theatrical release on 31 July 2026.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton has confirmed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day has wrapped filming. Tom Holland has completed his fourth solo Spider-Man film, ending a schedule that began in Scotland in August. Cretton posted a long message with pictures of Holland and the crew, thanking them for what he called the most rewarding project of his career. This brings the character back to cinema five years after Spider-Man: No Way Home, which concluded with Doctor Strange wiping the world’s knowledge of Peter Parker.

Destin Daniel Cretton celebrates the wrap on Spider-Man with cast and crew Instagram/destindaniel





Why Spider-Man: Brand New Day matters for Tom Holland

Brand New Day keeps Holland within the Marvel Cinematic Universe under the joint Sony-Disney deal. Filming began in Glasgow and surrounding areas in late summer. It was not a smooth run throughout. Work halted in September after Holland suffered a mild concussion linked to a stunt. The production resumed in late November.

Cretton’s post singled out Holland for what he described as calm leadership, a strong work ethic and support for co-stars on and off camera. The director wrote that the shoot became a test of stamina for his crew, but said the journey left him grateful rather than drained. This was the only public update from the set since late autumn, when street scenes with stunt doubles leaked online. Holland has not yet issued a full statement, though he shared the director’s pictures on Instagram Stories.

Spider-Man Brand New Day ends shoot Instagram/destindaniel





Who is joining Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues the story after No Way Home, meaning Peter Parker now moves unnoticed in a world that remembers none of his history. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return as MJ and Ned. In story terms, they no longer know him. The film keeps that emotional split in place.

Mark Ruffalo returns as Bruce Banner, continuing crossovers between Spider-Man and the Avengers. Michael Mando, seen briefly in a credits scene in Spider-Man: Homecoming, returns as Scorpion. Jon Bernthal is back as Frank Castle, linking his work on Daredevil: Born Again. New names include Sadie Sink from Stranger Things and Liza Colón-Zayas from The Bear. Cretton’s MCU link goes back to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.





When does Spider-Man: Brand New Day release?

The studio has fixed 31 July 2026 for release in cinemas worldwide. Cretton said he is waiting for audiences to see the film without expectations shaped by leaks. Holland is moving into another major title, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which begins next year. Brand New Day is now in post-production, with no confirmed date for a first trailer.