‘To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post-delivery is key,’ says new mom Alia Bhatt as she performs complex aerial Yoga

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s next directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Photo credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

By: Mohnish Singh

Alia Bhatt has vowed to get back in shape after welcoming her first child, baby daughter Raha, with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor on November 6.

Today, she took to her Instagram handle to share an extensive post on body positivity and her postpartum journey.

Sharing a picture of herself doing aerial yoga, Bhatt wrote, “One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher Anshuka, I was able to attempt this inversion today.”

She continued, “To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post-delivery is key. Do not do anything your gut tells you not to.”

The actress further added, “For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (and I still have a long way to go).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The actress wrote about embracing body positivity. “Take your time – appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year, I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do,” she added.

Bhatt concluded her post with, “PS – every body is different – please speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s much-awaited next directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Also starring Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles, the film is scheduled to hit screens globally on 28 April, 2023.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.