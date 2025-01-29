To lure users away from TikTok, Meta offers up to $50K per month for Instagram reels

Meta is making a bold move to entice TikTok creators away from the platform by offering lucrative deals to post exclusive short-form video content on Instagram Reels. As TikTok's future in the U.S. remains uncertain, Meta is taking advantage of the opportunity to become the go-to platform for short videos.



Through a series of exclusive contracts, Meta is offering creators anywhere from $2,500 to $50,000 per month, depending on their reach and content, says a report by Business Insider. The catch? Creators must post new, never-before-seen content on Instagram reels exclusively for up to three months. The contracts also stipulate a high volume of content, with some deals requiring creators to post up to 10 Reels per month, totalling at least 60 over six months.

For top-tier creators, the payouts can reach as high as $300,000 over six months, but the deal is far from simple. Alongside the content requirements, Instagram demands creators post more content on their platform than on other platforms like TikTok or YouTube. They also need to engage with their followers regularly and promote Instagram on their primary platform to encourage their audience to follow them there.

TikTok's future uncertainty sparks competition for top creators Getty Images

Despite the eye-catching sums, some influencers have passed on these deals. Many are hesitant about the exclusivity clauses, fearing it will limit their freedom across platforms. Creators are also concerned about the frequency of posting required, as it could feel overwhelming. While the money is tempting for some, others feel the deal isn't worth the trade-offs in terms of time and creative flexibility.



Meta’s strategy comes amid growing uncertainty for TikTok, which faces possible restrictions or a ban in the U.S. Due to this, Meta has been aggressively courting creators through other initiatives, including its “Breakthrough Bonus” programme, which offers additional payments to help creators grow their presence on Facebook and Instagram.



For influencers, it’s a complex decision—choose the high payout but sacrifice platform flexibility, or stick with the familiar freedom of platforms like TikTok. Meta's move shows just how serious they are about dominating the short-form video market, but whether they succeed will depend on how willing creators are to jump ship.