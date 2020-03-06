Tinaa Dattaa walks out of Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted 3?

Popular television actress Tinaa Dattaa, who became a household name after playing the lead character of Iccha on Colors’ long-running show, Uttaran, has been missing from the scene for quite some time now. She was recently in news for signing filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s webseries, Twisted 3. The previous two instalments of the series had gorgeous Nia Sharma in the lead role.

However, if the latest reports are to be believed, Tinaa has opted out of the webseries as the modalities did not work out between her and the filmmaker. A source in the know informs an entertainment portal that Tinaa was set to sign the project on the dotted lines but things did not work out last minute and she decided to quit the project. She is no longer doing Twisted 3 with Vikram Bhatt.

With Tinaa Dattaa exiting the project at the last moment, who will now replace her? Will Vikram Bhatt go back to sign Nia Sharma yet again? Since Nia is currently busy with Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural revenge drama, Naagin 4, it will be interesting to see if she manages to take out time for Twisted 3 from her chock-o-block schedule.

Having said that, Naagin 4 is a finite series which will come to an end in a couple of months from now. You never know if Nia decides to reunite with Vikram Bhatt post Naagin 4. The actress was perhaps one of the first big names from the world of television to experiment with web content and her stint on Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted and Twisted 2 was very well received. Let’s wait and watch to know if she returns to the third season of the series as well.