Tim David hits eight sixes as Bengaluru beat Chennai by 43 runs

TIM DAVID hit eight sixes in a 70 not out as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs in the IPL on Sunday.

David’s 25-ball innings helped defending champions Bengaluru reach 250-3 after they were put in to bat first at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Chennai were bowled out for 207 in 19.4 overs, their third defeat in as many matches.

Seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three wickets for Bengaluru. Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh and Krunal Pandya picked up two each.

Bengaluru are top of the 10-team table with a better run rate than Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. All four teams have won their opening two matches.

Bengaluru, who won their first IPL title in 18 attempts last year, started well with Virat Kohli scoring 28 off 18 balls. The rest of the batting kept the scoring rate going.

Phil Salt made 46 and Devdutt Padikkal scored 50 before captain Rajat Patidar, who remained unbeaten on 48, and David attacked the Chennai bowlers.

David hit England’s Jamie Overton for four sixes and a four in a 30-run 19th over.

David and Patidar added 99 runs in 36 balls as Bengaluru scored 97 runs in the last five overs.

Chennai lost three early wickets, including captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for seven.

Sarfaraz Khan made 50 off 25 balls, while Prashant Veer scored 43 and Overton made 37.

MS Dhoni is recovering from a calf strain and is likely to miss the first two weeks of the competition, which is scheduled to end on May 31.

(With inputs from agencies)