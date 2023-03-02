Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Tigerians hail superstar on his birthday- #NoOneLikeTiger trends on social media platforms

The actor is looking forward to films like GanapathPart 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan this year.

Tiger Shroff (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Undoubtedly Tiger Shroff is one of the most loved and lauded action heroes of Bollywood. From his films to his real life, the superstar has always treated the audience with his mindblowing action sequences and stunts. Be it adults to youngsters to kids, Tiger enjoys a huge fan base in all age groups around the globe who never leaves a chance to shower their love on him. On the occasion of his birthday, the netizens flooded social media and made him trend with #NoOneLikeTiger.

Tiger Shroff fans are hailing him for being their youngest action superstar and after years of doing that, still, no one else can do what he can, as they say, that he is unmatchable in this space. From his dance moves to his action to his good looks and perfectly chiselled physique, the netizens are wishing the superstar on his birthday stating- #NoOneLikeTiger.

While Tiger Shroff has always proved his mettle as the youngest action superstar in his films, he is all set to take it to another level in the future with films like GanapathPart 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan this year.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee opens up about a ‘passing suicidal thought’ during depressive period 
Entertainment
Several facets to my personality that I’d like to show: Kapil on his serious turn…
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar’s social media feed takes a black and white turn and…
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan reteams with Bhushan Kumar and Anees Bazmee for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan to star in courtroom thriller Section 84
Entertainment
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri honoured with GIFA Golden Awards by Gujarat CM
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone on how she and Shah Rukh Khan weathered Pathaan controversies: ‘It…
Entertainment
T-Series and Benaras Media Works’ Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu clocks 3 years
Entertainment
Making mistakes is a part of the journey: Sara Ali Khan
Entertainment
Naseeruddin Shah shares if making historicals in India difficult: ‘They’re difficult because you…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s The Entertainers show in New Jersey called off due to poor…
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar’s debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha turns 8: ‘I was proud…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW