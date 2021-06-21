Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath to roll on September 20

By: MohnishSingh

Tiger Shroff will soon begin filming his next Ganapath, set to be directed by Vikas Bahl. As per reports, the makers are looking at commencing the first shooting schedule of the film on September 20. The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

“The Covid-19 lockdown and the protocols issued have given filmmakers ample amount of time to do their groundwork before shooting. Now with things opening up and the protocols being relaxed, a lot of filmmakers are looking to commence shooting. However, there are a few who would rather wait for a while longer,” a well-placed source informs an entertainment portal.

Talking about Ganapath, the source adds, “Vikas is ready with Ganapath, Tiger too is keen on starting the film. But prudence in cases like this can go a long way. The film was to go on floors last year-end, but with Covid, it has been delayed. Now, the situation has changed but the makers have chosen September 20 as the date to commence shooting the film, giving enough time to understand the situation and for things to return to normalcy.”

Though nothing much is known about the storyline of Ganapath, some sources reveal that Tiger Shroff plays a boxer in the film. Apart from boxing, the actor is also learning the Mumbai dialect to get into the skin of his character.

In addition to Ganapath, Shroff has some other high-profile films on his platter as well. He is gearing up to commence work on Heropanti 2, co-starring Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He has also been confirmed to headline the official remake of the Hollywood biggie Rambo. The actor is also set to topline Baaghi 4, the fourth installment of his successful Baaghi franchise.

