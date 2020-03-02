Tiger Shroff to join Remo D’Souza’s next dance flick?

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza surprised everyone when his dance drama ABCD, featuring a bunch of relatively unknown dancers, turned out to be one of the biggest surprise hits of 2013. Buoyed up by the response that ABCD generated at the box-office, D’Souza came up with a sequel to the hit film in 2015.

The sequel, titled ABCD 2, featured stars like Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, along with the dancers from the first part. Made on a lavish budget, the movie set the box-office on fire and went on to earn more than ₹ 100 crores domestically.

However, his latest film in his dance franchise, Street Dancer 3D (2020), has underperformed at the ticket window. Despite featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, the hit pair from ABCD 2, the movie received lukewarm response from audiences and could not join the coveted club of ₹100 crores.

Buzz has it that after the dismal performance of Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan has made it known to Remo D’Souza that he won’t be a part of his dance franchise anymore. If sources are to be believed, now Tiger Shroff will take the dance universe of D’Souza forward.

“Remo and Tiger have worked together in a superhero film The Flying Jatt (2016). They had promised to do a full-on dance film in future together. Remo got busy with Varun and ABCD 2 and then Street Dancer 3D, and with Salman in Race 3 (2018). Tiger and Remo are ready now to come together for a dance explosion,” informs a well-placed source.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is presently busy promoting his next film Baaghi 3, the third instalment of the superhit action franchise Baaghi. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the action entertainer also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role and is poised for its release on 6th March 2020.