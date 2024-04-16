Three Ways to Invest in UK Sport

By: Guest

When it comes to investments, tech and property are usually the go-to options. Yet entertainment, particularly sports, are big earners which can generate large sums of revenue each year. Inevitably, this means investment in sport can be particularly lucrative. Below, we discuss some of the options and companies available when it comes to investing in UK sport.

Sports Nutrition

Sports nutrition is a huge sector. You only have to see how protein powders and rehydration supplements have quickly popped up on shop shelves over the past five years, even warranting their own stores. It is not just professional athletes that are using specialist nutrition either. The drive for health and wellbeing in the civilian sector, and sport as a form of leisure, has added to the industry’s growth.

Plenty of companies provide these products. One of the most advanced, and a definite one to watch, is Science in Sport. The company is comprised of two divisions. PhD is its nutrition brand aimed at the consumer market, with the unique selling point of its science-focused approach and cutting-edge technology. Its second arm, SiS, targets top-level athletes and sports teams with its products and currently has a roster of over 300 high-level teams and athletes to which it supplies.

Race Horse Ownership

The right horse can net a lot of money for those who own it and the bigger the race, the bigger the prize pot. For example, the winner of the Epsom Derby last year scooped over £850,000. There are many high-profile racehorse owners in the UK and while it may seem like it is a pastime for the rich and famous, buying into horses is easier than ever.

You don’t need to buy a horse outright. Syndicacy is where a group of owners get together and buy shares in a horse. They then share the profit when races are won. The advent of online syndicates has made racehorse ownership extremely easy. They let you invest for low amounts, choosing the number of shares you wish to buy. They provide plenty of metrics and communications so you know how the horse is doing, allowing you to plot the progress of your investment.

Betting and Gaming

The UK gambling industry is flourishing. The growth of online casinos alongside sports books has developed rapidly in the past few years. Despite some trepidations from certain sectors and the tightening of advertising laws in recent years, the industry shows no signs of slowing down.

If you can find a company that specialises in this, then you can reap the rewards. One of the largest is Flutter Entertainment. They hold several betting brands, both across the UK and the US.

Remember that any investment, in sport or any other sector, comes with a high level of risk. You are never guaranteed to make a profit so only invest money that you may be willing to lose. However, with careful planning of your portfolio, sports can be a great way to diversify and solidify your investments from losses elsewhere.