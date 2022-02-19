Website Logo
  Saturday, February 19, 2022
Thousands celebrate Parents Worship Day worldwide instead of Valentine’s Day on Feb 14

By: Admin

Sant Shri Asharamji Bapu initiated the widely popular Parents Worship Day in 2007 Parents Worship Day initiated by Indian octogenarian Saint Sant Shri Asharamji Bapu (Pujya Bapuji) is getting more and more popular each year worldwide. It is celebrated on Feb 14 to honor parents and to express your love and gratitude for them. Pujya Bapuji says “Celebrate Feb 14 by expressing your love and gratitude for the people who have brought you into this world, sacrificed so much for you and whose love for you is divine and epitome of selflessness”
Some wonder why it is on the same day as Valentine’s Day. The answer is simple according to the proponents, the premise of Valentine’s Day is love which is quite different from the lust or lack of self-control which some youth are using Valentine’s Day for as a result of ommercialization and vested interests. If you consider Valentine’s Day to be the Day of Love, why not start with the people that love you unconditionally and who have supported you everyday of your life.

So after Pujya Bapuji made the call, hundreds of leaders including religious leaders from Hindu, Muslim, Christian, and Sikh traditions as well as political leaders. As a result, countless families have been able to express their love for each other, children feel loved, parents feel cared for and all in all a great family bonding is created.

This year, the festival has been celebrated in hundreds of locations worldwide, including London, Chicago, Boston, Singapore, Australia, Dubai, New York, Florida, California and Canada as well as all metros and smaller towns in India and Nepal. In India the state of Madhya Pradesh, in Ratlam for example, the District has declared Feb 14 to be Matri Pitri Pujan Diwas which is the Sanskrit name for Parents Worship Day. In 2020,

In LONDON, WEMBLEY Saint Shri AsaramajI Bapuji Followers celebrate Parents Worship Day on 14th Feb. They celebrate Parents worship day on various locations in UK like Leicester, Liverpool, Dunstable, Manchester etc.

San Jose, California, Sant Shri Asharamji Bapu was also given commendation from California State Assembly for his social services work internationally. On Twitter, there were 214k tweets on the topic making it one of the most tweeted topics of the week. In San Jose, USA supporters were taking out a rally asking everyone to honor their parents on Feb 14th, to take care of them throughout their life and to not send them to nursing homes to languish dependent on others for help.

Huge digital display of Parents Worship Day on NY Times Square 3000 miles away in New York, a huge digital billboard was displaying Parents Worship Day on Times Square under which members of Shri Yoga Vedanta Sewa Samiti from New Jersey, Boston and California congregated in sub-zero temperatures with banners in hands. GOING FORWARD LET’s CELEBRATE VALENTINES DAY WITH OUR PARENTS AS PARENTS WORSHIP DAY.

Eastern Eye

