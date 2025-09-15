Skip to content
'This Girl Can' calls out erasure of south Asian Muslim women from UK sport with bold new visibility drive

New Sport England campaign urges women-only sessions, flexible clothing rules and inclusive spaces to fix sport’s representation gap.

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 15, 2025
Highlights:

  • New ‘We Like the Way You Move’ campaign launched by Sport England initiative This Girl Can.
  • Focus on improving representation of South Asian Muslim women in sport and physical activity.
  • Research highlights stark under-representation of women of colour in public sports imagery.
  • Campaign calls on providers to create inclusive, women-only and culturally sensitive spaces.

This Girl Can has unveiled a powerful new campaign spotlighting South Asian Muslim women in sport, aiming to redefine what being active looks like and tackle deep-rooted barriers. The We Like the Way You Move drive, launched by Sport England, uses strong visuals with community-driven storytelling to encourage participation and promote inclusivity. It comes alongside new data exposing how women of colour remain overlooked in public representations of physical activity.

Why does the new This Girl Can campaign matter?

The We Like the Way You Move campaign seeks to correct years of invisibility for South Asian Muslim women in British sport and physical activity. While they make up 6.8% of the population, a study analysing over 4,000 publicly available images from gyms, parks, swimming pools and sports clubs found only 61 featured South Asian women.

Almost half of those rare images came from London facilities, with many other regions showing none at all. This lack of representation, campaign organisers say, contributes to feelings of exclusion and reinforces barriers to participation for women who already face cultural and logistical challenges.


What barriers do South Asian Muslim women face in sport?

Findings from Sport England reveal that cultural and structural obstacles discourage South Asian Muslim women from getting active. Forty-seven per cent of respondents said they would feel more comfortable attending women-only sessions, while 31% cited the need for greater flexibility around clothing and dress codes, and 25% called for staff who understand their specific needs.

These women also emphasised holistic health benefits, such as improved sleep, social connection and self-empowerment as major motivators. Campaign leads stress that inclusive, culturally sensitive environments are crucial to helping more women take their first steps towards sport and fitness.

Who is featured in the campaign?

Thirteen women from across England, street-cast for their authentic stories, appear in the We Like the Way You Move advert. Their activities show real life, from family bike rides and dancing in the kitchen to wheelchair rugby, pregnancy yoga, boxing and walking football.

One participant, Sara from Walsall, is a 32-year-old mother of three who wears a headscarf and is reclaiming movement for her mental health. “After struggling with my mental health, I realised I needed to look after myself as well as my family,” she said. “Movement has lifted me, whether that’s cycling with my kids or carving out time on my own, it boosts my energy and reminds me that health is wealth.”


How are community organisations helping?

Yashmin Harun, founder and chair of the Muslimah Sports Association, welcomed the campaign and highlighted the need for safe, supportive environments where Muslim women can be active without compromising their cultural or religious values.

“South Asian Muslim women have long faced barriers to being active, from a lack of women-only spaces to limited flexibility with clothing,” she said. “When provided with the right environment, many women are motivated to overcome their barriers and get active. With This Girl Can’s campaign bringing to light what South Asian Muslim women need, it’s an exciting time to create spaces where we can move, belong, and thrive on our own terms.”

