‘They’re gay and in love:’ Western audience dubs SS Rajamouli’s RRR as a queer story

Ever since the film debuted on Netflix on May 20, film enthusiasts all around the world have noticed hints of a gay relationship between the two male leads of the film.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan (Photo credit: RRRMovie/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Toplined by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli’s RRR (2022) is one of the most successful films that Indian cinema has delivered in recent years. The Telugu-language period drama, which hit the marquee on March 24, debuted on Netflix on May 20. And ever since its Netflix premiere, film enthusiasts from around the world have noticed themes of a gay romance in the film.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, also known as RGV, who previously commented on the film’s success, reacted on Thursday to a report on online users calling RRR a “gay film”.

Varma shared a news report and tweeted: “I was right”.

Many users responded to his tweet. One person wrote, “Sorry yes”.

Jaw-dropping action, yes. Adventure, yes. Revenge, yes. But why did none of you tell me #RRRMovie was so heartwarmingly gay?? — Movie Bear Jim (@jjpoutwest) May 22, 2022

A Twitter user said, “Jaw-dropping action, yes. Adventure, yes. Revenge, yes. But why did none of you tell me #RRRMovie was so heartwarmingly gay?”

Another user tweeted, “kick-off pride month by watching the Indian period gay romance action drama RRR on Netflix now.”

One user pointed out, “It’s actually a cultural issue. The culture of friendship in India, in particular, is a bit more emotional than in the western world.”

One user defended RRR and even called the filmmaker’s tweet “disgusting”. “It’s a pure friendship film. Gays/lesbians are all people first. Can watch a movie. When they appreciate, you want to be in the media with fingering agents. Really so disgusting,” he wrote.

don’t know y people of the west don’t understand what is friendship or bromance. They straight up tagged RRR as gay romance 🐹 — DfqRajat (@SonOfBeach69) May 30, 2022

Another wrote, “Don’t know why people of the West don’t understand what is friendship or bromance. They straight up tagged RRR as gay romance 🐹.”

Meanwhile, after receiving tons of praises for their performance in RRR, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan have moved on to work on their next respective projects. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is also gearing up to begin his next directorial venture with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu.