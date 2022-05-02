Website Logo
  • Monday, May 02, 2022
There will be no winner in Russia-Ukraine conflict: Modi

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shake hands during a press conference following the Indo-German governmental consultations at the Chancellery in Berlin on May 2, 2022. (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday (2) said his country believes there will be no winner in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and all will suffer losses.

Addressing a joint press event with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Modi said that from the start of the Ukraine crisis, India has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and stressed that talks are the only solution to resolve the dispute.

“We believe that there will be no winner in this war and all will suffer losses. Therefore, we are on the side of peace,” he said

“Due to the disturbance caused by the Ukraine crisis, oil prices are skyrocketing and there is a shortage of food grains and fertilizers as a result of which every family in the world has been burdened,” he said.

The effect of the war on developing and poor countries will be much more, he said and added that India is also concerned about the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.

Scholz said Russia has violated the UN charter by attacking Ukraine.

He said he has also invited Modi to the upcoming G-7 summit in Germany.

Germany is making €10 billion (£8.39 bn) available for bilateral cooperation with India in the coming years, Scholz said.

Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip that will also take him to Denmark and France.

(Agencies)

