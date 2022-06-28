Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

The shocking truth – women are systematically excluded from potentially life-saving research

Using male data for females can have adverse effects and can prove to be fatal

AUBURN HILLS, MI – AUGUST 19: A crash-test dummy sits in a crash-testing sled at Takata’s current crash-testing facility August 19, 2010 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Takata dedicated a new, high-tech 18,000 square-foot sled crash simulation facility today that cost $14.6 million and is expected to be built and operational by August of 2011. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

According to a study of more than 70,000 people in the UK, published in the journal BMJ Open, women are almost twice as likely to become trapped in a vehicle during an accident on the road.

Additionally, studies in the U.S. state that women are also 47 percent more likely to be seriously injured than men, 71 percent more likely to be moderately injured, and 17 percent more likely to die.

Scientists say men are better protected than women when it comes to road safety. This is because women have smaller and less muscular bodies with different sex hormones which make their ligaments laxer, leaving them more prone to certain injuries.

Yet, for decades, only crash-test dummies representing a man around 5 ft 8 inches tall and weighing 12 stone were used in safety trials, and even now ‘female’ dummies are little more than a scaled-down version of the original, rather than an anatomically correct representation.

This is just one shocking example of the systemic bias women face when it comes to potentially life-saving research, the Daily Mail reported.

Scientists usually rely on data from studies carried out predominantly on men and women who are either omitted entirely from the testing of new medicines or included only in small numbers.

According to a Canadian study, although women make up 47 percent of the 7.6 million people in the UK with heart disease, they accounted for just 28 percent of participants in 500 key heart trials carried out between 1996 and 2015.

Using male data for females undermines the way millions of women are treated for potentially life-threatening illnesses, such as heart disease and cancer. For example, a research study by the University of Leeds in 2018 has revealed that it is estimated that a woman having a heart attack has around a 50 percent greater chance of misdiagnosis compared to a man.

As a result, it is likely that 8,200 women in England and Wales died between 2002 and 2013 just because they didn’t receive the same care as men.

These alarming statistics have prompted the Government to appoint Dame Lesley Regan, former president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, as its first Women’s Health Ambassador for England.

She is expected to get rid of the inequalities that are costing some women their lives.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

US
‘Stacks of bodies’: 46 dead migrants found in truck in Texas, Pope expresses sorrow
News
Pani-Puri banned in Nepal’s Kathmandu, here’s why
News
Black and South Asian women wait two months longer than white colleagues to secure first…
News
These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport: Hamilton condemns…
News
Health ALERT! Monkeypox evolving, mutating at 12 times the expected rate: Study
News
Trump wants Kash Patel’s book starring ‘King Donald’ in every US school
UK
Rochdale sex offenders claim deportation would ‘interfere with their human rights’
UK
We are great at looking after others and not good at looking after…
UK
London mayor and Met police launch new victim voice survey
UK
Tory donor Mohamed Amersi reveals why he is not suing Sir Nicholas Soames…
UK
Croydon best place for first-time flat buyers in UK: Research
News
Hindus urge British luxury brand to withdraw £850 Lord Hanuman perfume and apologise
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘Stacks of bodies’: 46 dead migrants found in truck in…
The shocking truth – women are systematically excluded from potentially…
Pani-Puri banned in Nepal’s Kathmandu, here’s why
Black and South Asian women wait two months longer than…
These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place…
Alia Bhatt hits out at patriarchal report writing Ranbir Kapoor…