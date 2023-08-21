The captivating fashion of ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2

The sartorial extravagance of the series has become a subject of interest among fashion enthusiasts

“Made in Heaven” debuted on Prime Video on August 10 – Image Credit: zoieakhtar/Instagram

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The highly anticipated second season of “Made in Heaven” debuted on Prime Video on August 10. Developed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the series centres around Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur), close friends turned wedding planners who organise extravagant Indian weddings.

The lead actress Shobitha’s wardrobe in the web series has once again become a subject of interest among fashion enthusiasts. Her collection, which features exquisite sarees and ultra-chic workwear, offers a wealth of inspiration.

Furthermore, the actress showcased her fashion prowess during the web series promotions.

Demonstrating a penchant for innovative silhouettes, Sobhita donned an array of outfits, spanning from distinct sarees to unconventional gowns. An example of her unique style is the Abhishek Sharma gown she wore to the Mumbai premiere of the show.

The outfit featured a printed blue base adorned with the designer’s characteristic intricate beadwork. Her look was elevated with sleeked-back hair, a dewy makeup finish, and elaborate earrings.

During the opening scenes of the series Tara Khanna, played by Sobhita is shown standing apart from the revelry of a wedding, draped in a mulberry-hued brocade dupatta.

This shade symbolises the character’s distinct sartorial identity, according to costume designer Bhawna Sharma who meticulously chose it to reflect her strength.

Bhawna, the costume designer for the second season told Vogue India she strategically employed silhouettes and colours to mirror Sobhita’s character evolution from season one.

The character’s attire transitions from power dressing—exemplified by cinched waists and corporate suits—to monotones during moments of vulnerability and softness during romantic episodes.

Recalling her detailed discussion with Sobhita, Bhawna emphasised that the character’s fashion was not dictated by fleeting trends. Sobhita promotional outfits for the series showcased her affinity for experimental styles.

Throughout the season, Bhawna’s design process took her to various locations, from high-end design houses to local markets. In addition to crafting looks for eight primary characters, Bhawna was responsible for conceptualising the fashion for ten distinct weddings and devising a unique colour palette for family portraits.

She reflects on a few of her creations:

Radhika Apte, a bride in a silk handwoven Kanjeevaram saree by Gaurang Shah, embodied traditional beauty, accentuated by jewellery by Kalyan Jewellers.

While Shibani Dandekar ‘s wedding featured a bold Gaurav Gupta gown, reflecting the modernity of her marriage to a woman.

On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur’s bridal wardrobe by Tarun Tahiliani celebrated her dual Jain-Punjabi heritage, highlighted by red and white tones.

The show also explored a celebrity wedding against the stunning French Riviera backdrop, featuring a groom in a velvet bandhgala and a bride in a psychedelic sequined vermillion cape saree by Manish Malhotra.

Other weddings showcased distinctive ensembles by Sabyasachi, highlighting blush pink and ivory tones.

Real-life couple Neelam Kothari and Sameer Soni’s characters tied the knot in an unconventional black jacket Anarkali attire, created by Manish Malhotra.

Mrunal portrayed a starlet bride-to-be, while Radhika embodied a Dalit thought leader and Buddhist bride, both adopting unique white and gold palettes.

Shibani led an episode as a ‘warrior princess,’ partaking in a commitment ceremony with her partner, donning sleek dusky gold hues with bold black accents.

The traditional Tamilian wedding introduced an unconventional purple hue for the bride who wore a Raw Mango saree for her north meets south wedding.

The season’s lone nikaah featured a royal emerald green sharara set with opulent gold accents – a creation by Rimple and Harpreet which was paired with traditional jewellery.

Dia Mirza who also featured in this episode was seen wearing a heavily embellished out, also by Rimple and Harpreet.

As “Made in Heaven” season two continues to captivate audiences, costume designer Bhawna’s meticulous attention to detail shines through in the diverse and dynamic world of fashion she has crafted.