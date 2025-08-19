Skip to content
‘Thama’ teaser shows Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in a bloody love story with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s vampire twist

Ayushmann and Rashmika headline Maddock Films’ first vampire romance as Malaika Arora and Paresh Rawal join the horror comedy universe.

Thama

Thama marks the first love story in Maddock Films’ hit horror comedy universe

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 19, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Highlights

  • Maddock Films unveils teaser for Thama, the first love story in its horror-comedy universe
  • Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna star as star-crossed lovers in a tale of passion and horror
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui introduced as Yakshasan, the “King of Darkness”
  • Malaika Arora, Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik add glamour and humour to the dark saga

The much-anticipated Thama teaser is finally out, and it has given audiences a chilling glimpse into Maddock Films’ next addition to its successful horror-comedy universe. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the film has been pitched as Bollywood’s first “bloody love story”, bringing together romance with gothic horror. With Nawazuddin Siddiqui stepping in as a vampire overlord, and a surprise cameo from Malaika Arora, the teaser has set social media abuzz with excitement.

Thama marks the first love story in Maddock Films' hit horror comedy universe


What is shown in the Thama teaser?

The teaser begins on a romantic note, with Ayushmann’s Alok asking Rashmika’s Tadaka if she can live without him for a hundred years. Her reply: “Not even for a moment” sets the stage for a tender love story. But within seconds, the tone darkens with flashes of supernatural forces, blood-soaked chaos and Rashmika screaming in fury.

Malaika Arora makes a striking appearance in what appears to be a special dance sequence, while Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik provide lighter moments to balance the horror. The final frame delivers the biggest punch: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s entry as Yakshasan, menacingly introduced as the “Andhere ka Badshah” (King of Darkness).

- YouTube youtu.be


Who are the main characters in Thama ?

Character posters released earlier revealed that Ayushmann plays Alok, described as “Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed” (the last hope for humanity). Rashmika steps into the role of Tadaka, “Roshni ki pehli kiran” (the first ray of light), symbolising strength and resilience.


Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Yakshasan represents the opposing force, the king of darkness who threatens their love. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal plays Ram Bajaj Goyal, a character designed to bring humour to the otherwise chilling narrative. The supporting cast also features Faisal Malik, while Malaika Arora’s cameo adds glamour to the supernatural tale.


How does Thama fit into the Stree universe?

Thama is the fourth instalment in Maddock’s expanding horror-comedy universe, which began with Stree (2018), followed by Bhediya (2022), Munjya (2024) and Stree 2 (2024). Each film has explored folklore-inspired horror with a comic twist, and Thama continues this tradition by introducing a desi vampire romance.


Director Aditya Sarpotdar, who also helmed Munjya, alternates the story between modern-day India and the ancient kingdom of Vijayanagar. This layered narrative hints at mythological roots of vampirism while presenting a love story that crosses timelines.


When will Thama release?

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Thama is scheduled for a grand theatrical release this Diwali 2025. The studio has confirmed a worldwide rollout, with expectations of a large-scale box office opening. Given the success of earlier films in the horror-comedy universe, many of which grossed over £12 million (₹12 crore), industry insiders anticipate that Thama could emerge as one of the biggest releases of the festive season.

