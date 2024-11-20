Texas offers land to Trump to build deportation facilities

Illegal immigrants in US include several hundreds of thousand of Indians.

US president-elect Donald Trump attends a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

TEXAS has offered 1,402 acres to US president-elect Trump to be used for constructing infrastructure to facilitate mass deportation of illegal immigrants. The former president will take oath on January 20.

In a letter to Trump, Dawn Buckingham — commissioner of the Texas General Land Office — said, “I am writing to formally offer 1,402 acres of land in Starr County, Texas, to be used to construct deportation facilities.”

Mass deportation of illegal immigrants was one of the major election promises of Trump.

After his victory, the president-elect has expressed determination to fulfil the promise by remove illegal immigrants from the US.

The number of illegal immigrants in the country is said to be more than 11 million, which also includes several hundreds of thousand of Indians. The outgoing Joe Biden administration has been removing such Indian nationals through chartered flights.

Trump, however, has not made public details of the deportation plan.

In his letter, Buckingham wrote that his office was fully prepared to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or the US Border Patrol to allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention and coordination of the largest deportation of “violent criminals” in the nation’s history.

“What I care about is that we have safe communities and there is no doubt that we are losing too many of our children to these violent criminals that are coming across the border,” Buckingham told Fox News Digital.

“I am 100 per cent on board with the Trump administration’s pledge to get these criminals out of our country and we are more than happy to offer our resources to facilitate those deportations of these violent criminals.”

The proposed area on offer is a farmland and easy to build on, the official said.

“We could very easily put a detention centre there, a holding place as we get these criminals out of our country. It’s accessible to international airports as well as a major crossing over the river. And so we’re just happy to get help, do anything we can to get these violent criminals off of our soil,” the official added.

(PTI)