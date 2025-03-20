Texas becomes third US state to recognise Holi as a cultural celebration

Skip to content
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 20, 2025
Eastern Eye

THE TEXAS Senate has passed its first resolution recognising Holi, formally acknowledging the Hindu festival of colours. With this, Texas becomes the third US state, after Georgia and New York, to officially recognise the festival.

The resolution was introduced by Senator Sarah Eckhardt and was passed ahead of Holi celebrations on March 14. It highlights the festival’s cultural and spiritual significance, marking the arrival of spring, renewal, and the victory of good over evil.

"The origins of this jubilant festival can be traced back many millennia, and the holiday is recognised and celebrated throughout the world by people of all backgrounds who relate to the festival's themes of love, renewal, and progress," the resolution states.

The Senate also acknowledged Holi’s role in strengthening community bonds and enriching the state’s cultural diversity.

Consul General of India in Houston, DC Manjunath, told PTI, “This is a proud and historic moment for Texas. The recognition of Holi by the State Senate affirms our commitment to diversity, unity, friendship, and cultural heritage. We thank Senator Sarah Eckhardt and all those who made this resolution possible. Holi's message of unity and renewal resonates across communities, and we are honoured to see it formally celebrated in our state.”

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) supported the resolution and worked with Senator Eckhardt’s office to advance it. HAF representatives and members of the Hindu American community were present in the Senate gallery during the reading.

In a statement, HAF said, "Texas Senate passes its FIRST-EVER Holi resolution! @SarahEckhardt TX makes history as Texas becomes the third state after Georgia and New York to recognise Holi, celebrating unity, colour, and the spirit of unity and friendship."

The resolution marks a significant moment in recognising the contributions of the Indian American community in Texas.

(With inputs from PTI)

