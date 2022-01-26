Website Logo
  Wednesday, January 26, 2022
HEADLINE STORY

Texas couple finishes adoption of Indian girl after two years

The Mylius family (Photo: Instagram)

By: Pramod Thomas

A Texas couple has finished the adoption process of an Indian girl after a wait of more than two years, reports said. 

Johonna Jo Mylius and her husband Shane Michael Mylius faced lengthy paperwork, visa issues, and pandemic restrictions for more than two years to finish their daughter’s adoption.

They have named the girl Naina Hope Mylius.

According to reports, the US couple wanted to adopt a second child after the birth of their daughter Kaila.

Their search brought them to India where they matched with Naina in October 2019 when she was just 18 months old. Naina was a premature baby and was hearing-impaired. She was abandoned in a newborn intensive care unit.

However, her medical complications did not stop Mylius from going ahead with the adoption.

They were set to obtain the kid’s custody in March 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the adoption process got delayed.

After waiting for many months, they got Naina’s custody in December 2020 and were set to travel to India in February 2021 to receive their daughter.

But, a week before they were set to leave for India, it snowed too much in Texas that put all operations at a halt. The couple was yet to receive their visa from the Indian consulate.

“We were set to fly out of Houston on Wednesday. Saturday and Sunday, it snowed and no mail was delivered. Monday was President’s Day so, no mail was running. Tuesday, roads still icy, we were out of electricity at home, phone lines were down, and the Indian consulate wasn’t answering,” Johonna Mylius wrote in an essay then.

Later, the couple drove to the Indian Consulate and got their visas just in time for their flight that was on the same day. They soon met Naina in India and brought her home to America after finishing the formalities, media reports said.

The couple has been documenting their life on their Instagram accounts, which were loved by many globally.

Eastern Eye

