Website Logo
  • Monday, January 17, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 486,451
Total Cases 37,380,253
Today's Fatalities 385
Today's Cases 2,58,089
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 486,451
Total Cases 37,380,253
Today's Fatalities 385
Today's Cases 2,58,089

HEADLINE STORY

Texas captor had criminal record, says brother

A general view of Blackburn town centre in northern England where Texas synagogue hostage- taker Malik Faisal Akram is reported to be from, on January 17, 2022 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

THE BLACKBURN man who took four people hostage in Texas over the weekend had a criminal record and was known to the UK police, his brother said.

The siege at a synagogue ended with the police intervention and the captor – Malik Faisal Akram – was killed in the incident, while the hostages were set free unharmed.

He is believed to have travelled to the US about two weeks ago and stayed in a homeless shelter.

Akram’s brother Gulbar wondered how he could manage to get an American visa and acquire a gun despite his criminal background.

Gulbar said his family, who spent hours talking to Akram, 44, in a bid to end the hostage crisis peacefully, was “devastated” by his death, according to a Manchester Evening report.

On the Facebook page of Blackburn’s Muslim community, he said Akram was shot dead.

“We would like to say that we as a family do not condone any of his actions and would like to sincerely apologise wholeheartedly to all the victims involved in the unfortunate incident,” he added.

Gulbar wrote that during the incident, he had been liaising from England with law enforcement at the scene.

“Although my brother was suffering from mental health issues we were confident that he would not harm the hostages,” he wrote.

But he added: “There was nothing we could have said to him or done that would have convinced him to surrender.”

His family’s priority now is to get Akram’s body back to Britain for his funeral.

The captor was reportedly calling for the release of a convicted terrorist known as “Lady Al-Qaeda”.

It is not clear whether the assault team killed the man or whether he killed himself.

British foreign minister Liz Truss on Sunday (16) condemned the hostage-taking as an “act of terrorism and anti-Semitism”.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Foreign Secretary Truss wrote: “My thoughts are with the Jewish community and all those affected by the appalling act in Texas.

“We stand with the US in defending the rights and freedoms of our citizens against those who spread hate.”

Police in England said they had detained two teenagers for questioning in the investigation.

Britain vows ‘full support’ to US

Britain on Monday (17) promised “full support” to US investigators.

“This was a terrible and anti-Semitic act of terrorism,” prime minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman told journalists.

The Muslim Council of Britain called the attack “completely unacceptable and we condemn the action in the strongest possible terms.”

“The act is all the more reprehensible since it was instigated at a place of worship where Jews were targeted,” the Council’s secretary-general Zara Mohammed said.

“This was, quite simply, a hate crime and an act of anti-Semitism. We are thankful that the hostages are unharmed. Though some may seek to exploit such incidents for divisive ends, we must double our resolve to remain united against such hatred.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Indian Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj passes away
HEADLINE STORY
India eyes next Test captain as Kohli era ends
News
Texas hostage-taker named as British citizen as UK police arrest 2
News
Partner of Claudia Webbe MP may be called at conviction appeal
News
Texas siege: Who is Aafia Siddiqui?
HEADLINE STORY
Rafiq says backlash he faced as racism whistleblower has deterred other victims
News
Johnson sparks anger, resignation on streets over ‘partygate’
News
Polar Preet’s next aim: Antarctica trek coast-to-coast
INDIA
Catholic bishop acquitted of raping nun in India
HEADLINE STORY
Kohli’s India have ‘moved on’ from South Africa DRS controversy
HEADLINE STORY
South Africa beat India in third Test to win series 2-1
News
UK man on trial for attempted contract hit on Pakistani blogger
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Issa brothers may join race to buy pharmacy chain Boots
Texas captor had criminal record, says brother
Woman jailed over death threats to MP Naz Shah
YouTube channel reunites 200 families across India-Pakistan border
Leeds private hire drivers to go on strike
Indian Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj passes away
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE