Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 15, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Terrorist who travelled to Syria to join extremist group released from prison

In 2014, Yusuf Zubair Sarwar and his childhood friend were jailed for nearly 13 years

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A “DANGEROUS” terrorist from Birmingham, who was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison after returning from Syria, has been released early on licence.

Yusuf Zubair Sarwar’s release came more than a year after the Parole Board heard his application.

In 2014, Woolwich Crown Court jailed Sarwar and his childhood friends Mohammed Nahin Ahmed for 12 years and nine months after they admitted to spending eight months in Syria where they had joined Kataib al-Muhajireen, an extremist group linked to Al-Qaeda. They were also sentenced to an extended licence period of five years.

Before leaving for Syria in May 2013, the men had ordered books from Amazon including ‘Islam for Dummies’, ‘The Koran For Dummies’ and ‘Arabic For Dummies’, according to prosecutors.

Sawar faked documents to convince his family that he was going on a university trip, while laying plans to travel through Turkey to join the Syrian civil war.

His family reported him missing after they discovered his hand-written letter telling his mother of his intentions to “do jihad”.

The pair, who came back to the UK after being persuaded by their families in Birmingham, told the police they had been to Syria for humanitarian reasons, a claim the court later rejected.

Officers found a digital camera with thousands of warzone images, believed to be taken around the city of Aleppo, with some of the photos showing the duo carrying guns.

While sentencing the two men – both aged 22 at the time – Judge Michael Topolski had described them as “dangerous”.

He concluded that the “fundamentalists” were “deeply committed to violent extremism,” having “embarked on a course intended to commit acts of terrorism.”

They had travelled to Syria “intending on jihad’ and ‘martyrdom on the battlefield,” the judge said but noted that they had no plans for a terror attack in the UK.

Now the Parole Board has confirmed its panel has directed the release of Sarwar, now 31, following an “oral hearing.”

He will be under an extended licence period of five years during which his movements and contacts will be restricted.

MailOnlie reported that Ahmed will also walk out of prison with similar conditions later this year if the Parole Board accepts his application for release.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Report urges to boost efforts to get prison leavers into work
UK
Gang convicted of ‘honeytrap killing’ of Vishal Gohel
News
Families to create foundations in memory of Nottingham attack victims
News
Marking boycott threatens study opportunities for overseas students
INDIA
European Parliament urges India to ‘protect all religious minorities’
News
Jaishankar, Cleverly discuss Indian diplomats’ security in UK
News
Macron presents Modi with France’s top honour
INDIA
Delhi river reaches record high in monsoon floods
News
India, UK to connect their space clusters
News
Same-sex marriage case may boost India’s wedding industry
News
Leicestershire ex-cop sentenced to jail for sending sexual threat letter
News
West London man, relatives sentenced to jail for ‘honour-based’ abuse of wife
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW