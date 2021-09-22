Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 445,768
Total Cases 33,531,498
Today's Fatalities 383
Today's Cases 26,964
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 445,768
Total Cases 33,531,498
Today's Fatalities 383
Today's Cases 26,964

CRICKET

Term ‘batter’ to replace ‘batsman’ in MCC’s new Laws of Cricket

MCC said the changes will apply after amending the Laws of Cricket. (iStock Image)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE gender-neutral term “batter” will replace “batsman” after amending the Laws of Cricket, MCC has announced.

Likewise the change will also apply to the term “batsmen”, also approved by the MCC Committee – implemented in an effort to reinforce cricket being “inclusive for all”, with the women’s game getting popularity thanks to tournaments like The Hundred and an increase in coverage.

“We expect and encourage others to adopt the updated terminology following today’s announcement of the change to the Laws,” an MCC statement read.

“At the time of the last redraft in 2017, it was agreed, following consultation with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and key figures within women’s cricket, that the terminology would remain as “batsman” and “batsmen” within the Laws of the game. The changes announced today reflect the wider usage of the terms “batter” and “batters” which has occurred in cricketing circles in the intervening period. The move to “batter” is a natural progression, aligning with the terms of bowlers and fielders that already sit within the Laws.”

The popularity of women’s cricket has broken few records in recent times, with more than 17,000 were in attendance at the Lord’s this year to watch Oval Invincibles beat Southern Brave in The Hundred final.

Jamie Cox, assistant secretary (Cricket and Operations) at MCC said: “MCC believes in cricket being a game for all and this move recognises the changing landscape of the game in modern times.

“Use of the term “batter” is a natural evolution in our shared cricketing language and the terminology has already been adopted by many of those involved in the sport. It is the right time for this adjustment to be recognised formally and we are delighted, as the Guardians of the Laws, to announce these changes today.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

IPL 2021
IPL 2021: Tyagi’s last-over heroics help Rajasthan win thriller
Sports
Latham expresses disappointment at New Zealand’s Pakistan pullout
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan ‘used and binned’ by England over cancelled tour
IPL 2021
Kohli says RCB’s heavy IPL defeat a wake-up call
CRICKET
England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare
Sports
‘It’s easy to walk out of countries like Pakistan without any reason’
IPL 2021
Gaikwad stars as Chennai wins opener of revived IPL 2021
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan cricket dread becoming no-go area again after New Zealand snub
CRICKET
New Zealand Cricket says ‘credible threat’ behind calling off Pakistan tour
Sports
Broad urges ECB for best possible environment for Ashes tour
Sports
New Zealand set for departure as Pakistan is left in despair
HEADLINE STORY
Ravi Shastri says he will not seek extension after T20 World Cup
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Survey says legal sector makes good progress on LGBT+ equality
UK orders crackdown on overprescribing medicines
Term ‘batter’ to replace ‘batsman’ in MCC’s new Laws of…
Singh brothers to sell Whisky Exchange to Pernod Ricard
New book puts divisive government race report in the spotlight
School in Lewisham ‘devastated’ by teacher’s death