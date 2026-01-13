Tech-led roles push UK financial services vacancies up 12%

Financial services vacancies rose 12 per cent in 2025

Software and computer roles now form the largest share of jobs

Clerical hiring drops sharply as automation spreads

Demand for specialist skills such as artificial intelligence, regulation and data reporting pushed vacancies in Britain’s financial services sector up by 12 per cent in 2025, according to recruitment firm Morgan McKinley. Employers stepped up hiring as they tried to keep pace with rapid technological change reshaping the industry.

The increase came despite a noticeable slowdown toward the end of the year. Hiring eased in the fourth quarter as global market volatility and uncertainty around the government’s November budget made firms more cautious, according to the London Employment Monitor, a quarterly survey tracking financial services vacancies.

Roles linked to software and computer services accounted for more than 16 per cent of all vacancies in 2025, overtaking traditional areas such as investment management and banking, which each represented around 15 per cent of advertised roles.

The shift highlights how technology-led functions are becoming central to financial services operations.

Mark Astbury, a director at Morgan McKinley, reportedly said in a news report that firms are increasingly prioritising skills that help them adapt to regulatory change, automation and data-driven decision-making.

Automation reshapes the jobs mix

While demand rose for specialist and technical roles, other parts of the jobs market moved in the opposite direction. Vacancies for clerical and administrative staff fell by 16 per cent over the year, while broking roles dropped by 20 per cent. The decline reflects the growing impact of AI and automation in reducing the need for routine and transactional roles.

Looking ahead, Astbury reportedly said hiring momentum is expected to remain steady into the first quarter of the year, supported by relatively low unemployment of around 5 per cent and stable inflation close to 3.2 per cent, as quoted in a news report.