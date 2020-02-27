Teaser of Salman Khan’s next to be unveiled with Sooryavanshi?

Starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani in lead roles, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is one of the most awaited films of 2020. According to reports, the teaser of the cop-drama is expected to be unveiled alongside the release of superstar Akshay Kumar’s next film Sooryavanshi, which enters theatres on 24th March 2020. As far as the official trailer of Radhe is concerned, the makers are planning to attach it to the prints of Ranveer Singh’s hugely anticipated sports drama ‘83 in April 2020.

“Radhe releases on the Eid weekend on May 22 but the idea is to build up as much hype as possible over it, 42 days before release. Hence, the makers of Radhe are planning to launch the first teaser in March. While Holi is a date being discussed, Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh (in special appearances), releases on March 24 and is said to be one of the biggest movies of 2020 which will garner over 40 crore on the opening day itself as the first show opens in the evening and will run through the next 24 hours, the next day being a holiday (Gudi Padwa). So, Salman and the producers, Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri, and Nikhil Namit are in talks with the theatre owners to release a small teaser with Sooryavanshi,” a source in the know informs a publication.

The source goes on to add, “In Radhe, Salman plays an undercover cop and it is his next after Dabangg 3 (2019) so his fans will be hungry to see his first look. Combine that with Sooryavanshi and you have a winner. Of course, right now things are still under wraps and will be announced once the deal has been struck.”

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is a Prabhu Dheva directorial, also featuring Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in important roles. The film is slated to roll into theatres on 22nd May, on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Interestingly, the film is set to clash with Laxmmi Bomb, the next release of Akshay Kumar after Sooryavanshi.