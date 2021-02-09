Teaser of Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to be out in March?

By Murtuza Iqbal







A few weeks ago, Salman Khan had revealed that his movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will hit the big screens on Eid this year. He even started the promotions of the film on Bigg Boss season 14 and his co-stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda also visited the sets of the reality show for the promotions.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers are planning to release the teaser of the film in March 2021 which will be followed by the trailer.

A source told the portal, “The shoot of the film was completed post-lockdown after which the makers began full throttle with the post-production work. Meanwhile, recently, they also managed to put together a teaser of the film. Since it’s a teaser, the video won’t be more than a minute long but it gives a nice idea about the film and its action and grandeur. It is slick and massy and would surely get thumbs up from the target audience and trade.”







It is also said that either the teaser or the trailer of Radhe will be attached with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi which is reportedly slated to release on 2nd April 2021.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role.

Cinema associations had requested Salman to release Radhe on Eid in single screens as they were facing a lot of financial issues. A few days ago, while talking about his decision of releasing the film on Eid in single screens, Salman had stated, “There are three films of mine that are ready for release, and the problem with single-screen theatres is that there are very few films being released over there. Nowadays, there is a kabristan (graveyard) kind of feel to single-screen theatres, as no one goes there to watch films. Obviously, the people who own these have no other option than to run them, and there are so many theatres that have shut down due to financial reasons. I feel it is not a good sign. We are in the profession of acting, so we make films. But where should we release them?”











