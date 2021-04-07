Team Pushpa welcomes Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty onboard

By: Mohnish Singh

Renowned film sound designer Resul Pookutty, who won the prestigious Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing, along with Richard Pryke and Ian Tapp, for Danny Boyle’s India-based British drama film Slumdog Millionaire (2008), has come onboard the much-awaited Telugu film Pushpa.

Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in central characters, Pushpa is an action thriller that went on floors post-lockdown. Hit filmmaker Sukumar is directing the pan-India project.

“Welcoming Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty onboard for Pushpa,” read the tweet on the official Twitter handle of Mythri Movie Makers, the production house which is bankrolling the big-ticket project in association with Muttamsetty Media.

Pookutty, who began his career in 1997, is one of the most sought-after sound designers in India. Over the years, he has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and British films. But Pushpa is set to be his maiden project in Telugu cinema. The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek.

Pushpa centres on the journey of a man named Pushpa Raj, who is basically a coolie but soon enters the world of red sanders smuggling. The film is set in the forests of Rayalaseema and Allu Arjun went through a rustic makeover for the film. His character Pushpa Raj will be introduced today, before his birthday on April 8.

Primarily a Telugu film, Pushpa will also release in several other popular Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on August 13, 2021.

