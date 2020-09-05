Teachers’ Day special: Bollywood films that showcased teachers in a stylish avatar

In Bollywood, there are many films that have proved to be a perfect tribute to teachers. The movies have been about how teachers inspire kids. When it comes to teachers, we have a set image of them and about how they look. However, there have been many Bollywood films that have broken the simple image of teachers and have shown them in a stylish avatar.

So, today let’s look at the list of films that showcased teachers at their stylish best…

Sushmita Sen (Main Hoon Na)

When we talk about stylish teachers in Bollywood films, the first on the list has to be Sushmita Sen from Main Hoon Na. She looked amazing in those sarees, and just like Shah Rukh Khan’s character we were also crushing on her.

Shah Rukh Khan (Mohabbatein)

After Sushmita Sen, we have Shah Rukh Khan on the list. In the film Mohabbatein, SRK played the role of a music teacher and his look from the film became quite popular after the release. He was seen sporting a nerdy look with a sweater hung over his shoulders.

Chitrangada Singh (Desi Boyz)

Desi Boyz was about the boys, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, but well, Chitrangada Singh stole the show as the economics professor in college. It was for the first time when we saw Singh in such a glamorous role and well, she carried it wonderfully. We won’t be wrong if we say that she is one of the hottest teachers we have seen in a Bollywood film.

Shahid Kapoor (Paathshaala)

In 2012 release Paathshaala, Shahid Kapoor played the role of a teacher and stole everyone’s heart. He was super cool to be a teacher and from his look to his hairstyle to his body language, the actor surely looked damn good in the film.

Rani Mukerji (Hichki)

In the 2018 release Hichki, Rani Mukerji played the role of a teacher, and well, apart from her amazing performance even her look had grabbed our attention. It was simple avatar, but still, she looked quite stylish in it.