Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

TCS denies age and nationality bias in UK redundancy case

Three former employees allege that TCS, a Mumbai-based IT outsourcing firm, discriminated against them on grounds of age and nationality as part of a restructuring process.

TCS-Reuters

TCS has denied all allegations. (Photo: Reuters)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 05, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

A UK employment tribunal has heard claims that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unfairly targeted older, non-Indian nationals during a redundancy programme in 2023.

According to The Guardian, three former employees allege that TCS, a Mumbai-based IT outsourcing firm, discriminated against them on grounds of age and nationality as part of a restructuring process.

TCS has denied all allegations.

Steve Beer, the lead claimant, said he was made redundant in an “unfair and discriminatory manner.” Hired in 2019, Beer said the company “deliberately orchestrated” the redundancy process to remove employees from the consulting services and integration (CS&I) division who were older and mostly non-Indian, while retaining younger, Indian nationals.

Beer told the tribunal that a “tickbox” consultation process was used to justify predetermined outcomes.

He also claimed TCS employed a “bait-and-switch” tactic by including local staff in sales proposals to win contracts, only to replace them later with Indian staff.

He said this was due to perceptions that non-Indian staff were “more costly and less culturally ‘malleable and compliant’.”

Beer said the removal of more experienced staff was driven by concerns about profit margins, bonuses, and billing metrics. He referred to an August 2023 email from an HR director stating that those not working on “billable” projects were at risk.

Two other claimants are also expected to give evidence. The Guardian reported that the case follows similar claims made in the US involving at least 22 workers.

discrimination allegationsnonindian nationalsredundancy caseredundancy programmetata consultancy servicestcstcs uktcs redundancy caseuk employment tribunalworkers rights

Related News

Travis Scott
Entertainment

Travis Scott’s India debut creates ticket frenzy, second show added after overwhelming demand

London Stock Exchange
Business

British stocks fall in biggest one-day drop since 2020

IPL 2025: SRH vs GT – Gujarat seek dominance, Hyderabad target bounce back
Cricket

IPL 2025: SRH vs GT – Gujarat seek dominance, Hyderabad target bounce back

Coachella 2025
Entertainment

The real stars of Coachella 2025? These underrated acts will steal the show

More For You

Report exposes finance industry's failure to promote women

The slow progress was attributed to restructuring, low turnover in senior management and hiring freezes. (Photo: Getty Images)

Report exposes finance industry's failure to promote women

FINANCIAL INDUSTRY in the country has made little progress in recruiting more women to top positions, a new report from the finance ministry said on Thursday (3), a pace of change the head of British insurer Aviva called "unacceptable".

Further progress may be harder as financial firms and other companies try to balance promises they have made with US president Donald Trump's drive to crack down on diversity and inclusion-related goals.

Keep ReadingShow less
JLR-Tata-Getty

The automotive sector is among the hardest hit. British-made vehicles, which generated £9 bn in exports to the US last year, are now subject to a 25 per cent tariff. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trump’s tariffs impact UK auto, food, steel and defence exports

BRITISH exports to the US worth over £182 billion annually are now subject to new tariffs under policies announced by Donald Trump.

Most goods will face a 10 per cent tariff, with certain items subject to higher rates and some exemptions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Top court reviews car loans as banks brace for major payouts

Many drivers took out loans unaware of the financial terms involved

Top court reviews car loans as banks brace for major payouts

THE UK’s highest court on Tuesday (1) began a hearing to determine whether controversial car loans were unlawful, in a case that could cost banks billions of pounds in compensation.

Banks are appealing a landmark ruling by a court of appeal in November that deemed it unlawful for car dealers to receive a commission on loans without sufficiently informing borrowers.

Keep ReadingShow less
India jewellery

The US accounts for nearly £7.6 billion, or 30.4 per cent, of India’s annual gems and jewellery exports.(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

India’s jewellery exports face decline as US tariffs hit

INDIA’s £24 billion gems and jewellery industry is preparing for a sharp decline in exports as the US imposes a 26 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

Industry officials said this would significantly affect sales to the US, India’s largest jewellery market.

Keep ReadingShow less
ronnie screwvala

Ronnie Screwvala’s rise to billionaire status is an inspiring story of vision

Getty

Ronnie Screwvala: From toothbrush seller to Bollywood's lone billionaire

The 2025 edition of the Forbes Billionaire List was released on Wednesday morning, showcasing the world's wealthiest individuals. The list features 3,028 billionaires globally, including 205 from India. Among these is Bollywood's only billionaire, Ronnie Screwvala, a media mogul whose journey from manufacturing toothbrushes to becoming a leading entrepreneur is nothing short of remarkable. With a net worth of $1.5 billion, Screwvala has surpassed the combined fortunes of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

Bollywood’s wealthiest man

Ronnie Screwvala stands as the richest person from the Hindi film industry, with a fortune exceeding that of its biggest icons. According to Forbes, his net worth of $1.5 billion surpasses the combined wealth of Shah Rukh Khan ($770 million), Salman Khan ($390 million), and Aamir Khan ($220 million), whose total stands at $1.38 billion. Additionally, he eclipses other notable figures such as Gulshan Kumar (approximately $900 million) and Aditya Chopra ($800 million). His financial success is a testament to his entrepreneurial acumen and strategic investments in both entertainment and education sectors.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc