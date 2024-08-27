TCS North America head Suresh Muthuswami quits after 26 years

Suresh Muthuswami had been appointed as the chair of TCS’s North American operations in March 2022.

Under Muthuswami’s leadership, the North American business accounted for 51.1 per cent of TCS’s £21.99 billion revenue for the fiscal year ending March 2024. (Photo credit: LinkedIn/Suresh Muthuswami)

By: EasternEye

SURESH Muthuswami, the chairman of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s (TCS) North American region, has resigned after a 26-year tenure with the company.

This marks the first major executive departure since K Krithivasan assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer in June.

Muthuswami, who was overseeing TCS’s £11.36 billion North American business, stepped down in early August, reported the Mint.

TCS confirmed that there will be no new chairman for the North American region.

Amit Bajaj, who has been the president of the region since August 2020, will take over the responsibilities for managing the operations, the newspaper reported.

Under Muthuswami’s leadership, the North American business, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for 51.1 per cent of TCS’s £21.99 billion revenue for the fiscal year ending March 2024.

Muthuswami succeeded Surya Kant, who retired in April 2022 after growing the North American business from £0.76 billion in 2006 to £9.47 billion by March 2022.