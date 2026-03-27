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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out post-engagement at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first public appearance since getting engaged

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce iHeart

The event marked their debut at an awards show as a couple

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 27, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Couple make first public appearance since engagement at Los Angeles ceremony
  • Taylor Swift leads nominations with nine categories
  • Wedding expected later this year ahead of NFL training camp

First outing since engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first public appearance since getting engaged as they attended the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

The event marked their debut at an awards show as a couple, arriving months after Kelce proposed following two years of dating. While they did not walk the red carpet together, their appearance still drew attention, coming at a time when their wedding plans are beginning to take shape.

Taylor Swift Taylor opted for a coordinated mint green look featuring a beaded corset and matching mini skirtGetty Images

Style statements on a high-profile night

Swift, who led the nominations with nine nods, opted for a coordinated mint green look featuring a beaded corset and matching mini skirt, paired with satin heels and jewelled earrings. Her styling included a half-up hairstyle and understated makeup.

Kelce chose a tonal outfit, wearing a brown leather jacket over a button-down shirt with pleated trousers, finished with gradient boots. The pair were photographed together inside the venue, marking a rare joint appearance at a major industry event.

Wedding plans and career timelines

The couple’s engagement, which took place last August, is expected to lead to a wedding later this year. Reports in early March suggested the ceremony could happen before the start of the next NFL training camp.

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce iHeart The couple’s engagement is expected to lead to a wedding later this yearGetty Images

Kelce, who will return for his 14th season with the Kansas City Chiefs, is likely to balance preparations for the wedding alongside his sporting commitments, with training camp anticipated to begin in late July.

Kelce credits Swift for career motivation

Speaking recently, Kelce addressed speculation about his future in the sport and suggested Swift has played a role in his decision to continue. He pointed to their shared dedication to their professions as a source of motivation.

He said her work ethic had encouraged him to keep going, adding that he still had more to give to the game.

Reports have also suggested the couple are considering Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, as a possible wedding venue, though no official confirmation has been made.

travis kelceiheart music awardspublic appearancetaylor swift travis kelce ihearttaylor swift

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