Website Logo
  • Monday, September 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 447,194
Total Cases 33,678,786
Today's Fatalities 276
Today's Cases 26,041
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 447,194
Total Cases 33,678,786
Today's Fatalities 276
Today's Cases 26,041

Business

Tata Steel first steelmaker to sign Sea Cargo Charter

Raw materials for producing steel arrive at the deep-water harbour in Port Talbot in Wales, the UK. (Picture credit: Tata Steel Europe)

By: Shubham Ghosh

TATA Steel has signed the Sea Cargo Charter (SCC) as the world’s first steel-manufacturer, re-emphasising that it’s committed to sustainable operations and reducing impact on climate.

The SCC, which was launched in October 2020, seeks to reduce environmental impacts of global seaborne cargo. It sets up a common, global baseline to quantitatively assess and disclose whether ship-chartering activities are in tune with climate goals set up by the IMO – the International Maritime Organisation – a specialised agency of the United Nations.

The IMO’s Initial GHG Strategy sets out its ambitions to curb total annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated by shipping activity by at least 50 per cent of 2008 levels by 2050 and pursue efforts to phase them out as soon as possible in the current century.

Tata Steel overall became the 24th organisation to join the SCC to back its sustainability objectives and initiatives. As part of Tata Steel’s efforts to align with the charter’s ambitions, the company announced this month a partnership with Optimum Voyage, a Danish technology company, to use big data to help lower emissions from ships delivering raw material to its European operations.

Peeyush Gupta, vice president of Supply Chain for Tata Steel, said, “As a leader in the steel industry, which continuously sets benchmark in sustainable operations, it is imperative that we look at reducing emissions with similar determination. This is a decisive step in the direction to measure correctly and mitigate the impact on climate efficiently and innovatively.”

Ranjan Sinha, chief group shipping and director raw material procurement of Tata Steel, said, “We are truly proud to be a signatory of the Charter as it represents another critical phase in our efforts to tackle climate change around the world.

“Having established a strong reputation for corporate governance, it is befitting that we collaborate with world’s leading organisations across industry to establish global standards for sustainable shipping. We are committed to aligning our chartering activities with responsible environmental behaviour.”

Tata Steel, which is headquartered in Mumbai, India, is one of Europe’s leading steel producers with steelmaking in the Netherlands and the UK, and manufacturing plants across the continent of Europe.

The company supplies high-quality steel products to key markets like construction and infrastructure, automotive, packaging and engineering.

The Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes. It is one of the world’s most geographically-diversified steel producers as well, with operations and a commercial presence across the world.

The group recorded a consolidated turnover of $21.06 billion (£15.3 billion) in the financial year ending March 31 this year.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
New York court allows Cairn to settle dispute with India
INDIA
Where will be Sensex in next five years?
INDIA
India needs more banks like its largest lender SBI: Sitharaman
HEADLINE STORY
EG Group acquires 52 more KFC restaurants
UK
Essar Oil UK seeks more time for VAT payment
UK
New York, London keep top spots in global financial centres index
UK
Uber to roll out pension plans for UK drivers
HEADLINE STORY
Sensex scales new high, breaches 60,000-mark
INDIA
OYO to file for £790m IPO next week
INDIA
Freshworks becomes first Indian SaaS company to go public in US
UK
Increased online shopping led to spurt in financial fraud in UK, says lobby…
UK
OneWeb completes TrustComm acquisition
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Boxing legend Mike Tyson joins the cast of Karan Johar’s…
Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave and the Russo Brothers return for…
British Asian actress Parminder Nagra set to topline ITV’s new…
Netflix drops the first-look of Madhuri Dixit starrer Finding Anamika
Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor sets October…
Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalls childhood memory of watching a film…