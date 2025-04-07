Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Tata Motors shares fall 10 per cent after JLR halts US exports

The decline marked the company’s worst trading day in over three years. Since Trump announced the tariffs on March 26, Tata Motors’ shares have fallen 22 per cent.

Tata-Motors-Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 07, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

SHARES of Tata Motors dropped 10 per cent on Monday after its luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) suspended exports of its British-made cars to the United States.

The move follows the implementation of a 25 per cent import tariff by US president Donald Trump.

The decline marked the company’s worst trading day in over three years. Since Trump announced the tariffs on March 26, Tata Motors’ shares have fallen 22 per cent.

Over the same period, the benchmark Nifty 50 has declined 6.3 per cent, including a 4 per cent drop on Monday.

The United States is the second-largest importer of British-made vehicles after the European Union, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of such imports, according to data from industry body SMMT.

The US was one of JLR’s few growth markets last year and represents more than a quarter of its global sales across models such as the Range Rover Sport and Defender.

JLR contributes about two-thirds of Tata Motors’ revenue and plays a significant role in its profits and cash flow.

The reliance on JLR has made Tata Motors one of the biggest losers among auto stocks since the US tariff announcement. Its 22 per cent fall is more than double the roughly 10 per cent drop in the broader auto index.

Other carmakers in the 15-member auto index do not export to the US. However, the index includes component manufacturers with indirect exposure to the US market, such as Bharat Forge, a supplier to Tesla.

Bharat Forge’s shares also fell about 10 per cent on Monday.

Last week, brokerage CLSA said it expects a 14 per cent decline in JLR’s overall volumes in the fiscal year ending March 2026, including a 26 per cent drop in US sales due to the tariffs.

Despite the fall in share price, analysts on average still rate Tata Motors stock as a “buy”, according to data compiled by LSEG, in line with its Indian industry peers.

donald trumpeuropean unionexportsjaguar land rovernifty 50sensextata motorstata motors share pricetata motors sharestata motors stocksunited states

Related News

hugh grant
UK

Hugh Grant slams 'creepy' Heathrow officer for asking his kids if he’s their dad

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt hanging from a plane
Entertainment

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' trailer hints at Tom Cruise’s final and most dangerous mission

Harry-Brook

Harry Brook named new England white-ball captain

More For You

FTSE 100

A man walks past a ticker tape display with values for silver, the British Pound and the Euro on April 7, 2025 in London.

Getty Images

FTSE 100 drops to lowest since February 2024 amid tariff concerns

THE FTSE 100 dropped to its lowest level in almost 14 months on Monday as concerns over a recession grew following US president Donald Trump’s renewed push on tariffs, which unsettled global markets.

By 1012 GMT, the FTSE 100 index had fallen 3.8 per cent, reaching its lowest point since February 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Reuters

Starmer said on Sunday that he was ready to step in to support affected industries, and later announced a plan to help the UK auto sector. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Starmer unveils plan to support carmakers hit by tariffs

THE GOVERNMENT on Sunday announced measures to support carmakers in their shift to electric vehicles, as the auto industry faces pressure from new international trade rules.

Washington recently introduced new tariffs, including a 25 per cent levy on vehicles imported into the United States, impacting global carmakers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jaguar Land Rover to 'pause' shipments to US over tariffs

Jaguar and Land Rover, the British vehicle-brand logos of Indian-owned Tata Motors, are displayed in front of their showroom in New Delhi, India, April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh

Jaguar Land Rover to 'pause' shipments to US over tariffs

JAGUAR LAND ROVER will pause shipments of its Britain-made cars to the US for a month, it said, as it considers how to mitigate the cost of president Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff.

Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, confirmed the temporary export suspension after the Times newspaper reported the plan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Report exposes finance industry's failure to promote women

The slow progress was attributed to restructuring, low turnover in senior management and hiring freezes. (Photo: Getty Images)

Report exposes finance industry's failure to promote women

FINANCIAL INDUSTRY in the country has made little progress in recruiting more women to top positions, a new report from the finance ministry said on Thursday (3), a pace of change the head of British insurer Aviva called "unacceptable".

Further progress may be harder as financial firms and other companies try to balance promises they have made with US president Donald Trump's drive to crack down on diversity and inclusion-related goals.

Keep ReadingShow less
JLR-Tata-Getty

The automotive sector is among the hardest hit. British-made vehicles, which generated £9 bn in exports to the US last year, are now subject to a 25 per cent tariff. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trump’s tariffs impact UK auto, food, steel and defence exports

BRITISH exports to the US worth over £182 billion annually are now subject to new tariffs under policies announced by Donald Trump.

Most goods will face a 10 per cent tariff, with certain items subject to higher rates and some exemptions.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc