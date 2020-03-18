Tara Sutaria set to lend her vocals in Ek Villain 2

Tara Sutaria, who was last seen in Marjaavaan (2019), has been confirmed to play one of the leading ladies in filmmaker Mohit Suri’s forthcoming directorial Ek Villain 2. Apart from playing an important role, Sutaria is also set to sing in the flick. For the unversed, the talented actress is also trained as a professional singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Mar 17, 2020 at 1:15am PDT

“I think I am going to be singing in this film, which is something I have been looking forward to. I am finally getting an opportunity to do so, and I am excited,” said the newcomer who has been roped in to play a singer in Ek Villain 2.

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the production of all movies, television shows and webseries has come to a complete halt. When asked if the ongoing situation is going to impact the film, the actress said, “I am very new to the industry so I don’t know about the effects per say so, I would not want to talk about it. Having said that, I think our industry is a very strong and tough industry. We will come through, no matter what the situation is and I feel we are going to come back with a bang.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Feb 4, 2020 at 12:13am PST

Ek Villain 2, as the title aptly suggests, is a sequel to the 2014 musical hit Ek Villain. Apart from Tara Sutaria, the film also stars Disha Patani, John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur in important roles. It is jointly being produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series Films respectively. The makers are looking at beginning production in mid-2020.

The much-awaited flick is slated to roll into theatres on 8th January 2021.