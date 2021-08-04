Tamannaah to headline Maddock Films’ next streaming show

Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Maddock Films, which entered the digital space with the recently released show Chutzpah (2021), has now roped in popular actress Tamannaah for their next streaming show. Titled Yaar Dost, the upcoming show also features Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh, and Hussain Dalal in important roles.

Arunima Sharma has been signed to direct the slice-of-life drama about friendship. It has been written by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal. Once ready the show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Tamannaah, who is best known for playing the role of Avanthika in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), will reportedly have an authored backed role in the project. She is set to begin the shoot for the same later this month in Mumbai. The actress was recently spotted outside Maddock Films’ office, fuelling speculations in the media about a possible collaboration between the two.

Tamannaah had tested positive for coronavirus last year. As soon as she beat the virus, she returned to work and shot for various projects. She was most recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s series November Story (2021), which marked her digital debut.

In addition to Yari Dosti, Tamannaah has several interesting projects in her pocket. Some of her upcoming Telugu films include Maestro, F3, Seetimaarr, and Gurthunda Seethakalam. Maestro is the official remake of the award-winning Hindi film Andhadhun. She essays the same role in the remake that Tabu played in the original. The actress will also be seen in Bole Chudiyan in Hindi. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.

