Tamannaah Bhatia on Bollywood going through its worst phase

By: Mohnish Singh







2020 has not been a great year for several industries out there, but it has turned out to be an even worse year for Bollywood in particular. The negative narratives built around the Hindi film industry, especially after the tragic demise of talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is going to have a far-reaching effect on the reputation of the industry.

Several actors, filmmakers, and writers have expressed their opinion on how Bollywood has been unnecessarily targeted by certain people and media houses. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is the latest star to share her opinion on the issue.

Talking to a publication, she says, “I think this the worst phase that the industry is going through. It is wrong and unfair to blame the film industry for anything and everything. Because we are always in the limelight and spoken about it just becomes easy to make statements about it. There are good and bad everywhere.”







Bollywood has always been accused of promoting the culture of nepotism and bullying outsiders. Bhatia says that she feels extremely grateful for the kind of opportunities that she has found.

“Yes, I am not from the industry, I do not have a godfather or a mentor. I have done everything on my own. I feel extremely grateful for the kind of opportunities, love, and adulation I have got from the audience. It was something I never expected. So, if you are dedicated, hardworking, and talented, you will survive. Good efforts count,” she adds.

She goes on to add that there are enough opportunities for everyone in today’s time. “Luckily, I got a film like Baahubali that still is one of the biggest hit films in India. I feel it does not matter if you are from the industry or not. In fact, today, more than ever, it is a great time for everyone, especially outsiders because the kind of good content is being generated and work is being distributed purely on the basis of talent. I think being an insider does not promise you more than an opportunity. Most of the biggest stars today are outsiders. Only good work and talent sell,” she concludes.







Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.





