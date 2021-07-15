Taapsee Pannu turns a producer; announces her first production venture Blurr

Taapsee Pannu (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

After Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, and other actresses, now Taapsee Pannu has turned a producer. On Thursday morning, the actress announced her production house, Outsiders Films, and after a couple of hours, she announced her first film as a producer titled Blurr.

Taapsee took to Twitter to make an announcement about Outsiders Films. She shared a note which read, “Last year when it was almost a decade since I plunged into the dream of this Indian Film Industry is, I never knew I will not just float but actually learn to swim in my way through. For someone who never dreamt of being a public figure I am forever grateful to everyone who has bestowed so much love and trust in me and my work.”

“Time for some payback, because with great power comes greater responsibility. So, wish me luck and I promise to try my best to bring the best, coz the view is the best from the ‘outside’. Writing a new chapter of life, now as a producer with the ‘Outsider Films’,” the note further read.

Producer Pranjal Khandhdiya is Taapsee’s partner in Outsiders Films.

While making an announcement about Blurr, Taapsee tweeted, “And here’s the first one of the slate The chill to match the thrill ! #BLURR! @ZeeStudios_ #OutsidersFilms & @echelonmumbai come together for an edge of the seat thriller. Directed by #AjayBahl. @itsvishal_rana @pranjalnk #PawanSony.”

Blurr will be directed by Ajay Bahl, and along with Taapsee Pannu’s Outsiders Films, the movie is produced by Zee Studios and Echelon Productions. The actress will be seen playing the lead role in it.

Talking about other films of Taapsee, her kitty is full with movies like Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Annabelle Subramaniam, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, Mishan Impossible, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.