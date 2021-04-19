Taapsee Pannu to star in a thriller to be directed Ajay Bahl?

By Murtuza Iqbal

Taapsee Pannu is undoubtedly one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. She has movies like Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan in her kitty.

Now, according to a report in E-Times, the actress is all set to star in a thriller which will be directed by Ajay Bahl. The filmmaker had helmed the 2019 release Section 375, and Taapsee had liked the film a lot. It is said that she had called Bahl and told him that they should collaborate soon.

Reportedly, when producers Echelon and Outsiders contacted Bahl to direct a thriller for them, the filmmaker came on board and even Taapsee was roped in for the film. It is said that the movie will be shot in Nainital and it will go on the floors in mid-June.

A source told E-Times, “Bahl feels Taapsee is the right choice for the role and eagerly looking forward to working with her.”

Reportedly, Gulshan Devaiah will also be seen in a pivotal role in the film.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has been busy preparing for her role in Shabaash Mithu which is a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj. It is said that the actress will be shooting for the film in Hyderabad.

A few days ago, Taapsee also won Filmfare Best Actress Award for her performance in 2020 release Thappad.