Taapsee Pannu thanks her co-nominees at Filmfare Awards, Kangana Ranaut replies, ‘no one deserves it more than you’

By Murtuza Iqbal

We all know that Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut are not on good terms. Their Twitter wars have always been in the headlines.

A few days ago, Filmfare Awards took place and Taapsee was awarded Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) Award. After receiving the award, the Thappad actress went on to thank all her co-nominees, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and Kangana Ranaut.

She stated, “Thank you Deepika Padukone for being the mainstream actress who could take up any other film under the sun, but she decided to do a Chhapaak. Thank you so much Janhvi because at such an early stage of your career you decided to take a film like Gunjan (Saxena). Thank you so much Kangana for pushing the boundaries, the benchmark of your performances keeps going higher every year. Vidya, you have been my hero. You are the one who actually made me believe that a girl can be the hero of the film.”

The video grabbed Kangana’s attention and she tweeted, “Thank you @taapsee well deserved Vimal elaichi filmfare award…. no one deserves it more than you.”

Well, we wonder if Kangana actually feels that Taapsee deserved the award or it’s just sarcasm.

Meanwhile, Kangana this year won her fourth National Award for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.